Instagram New Feature Allows Users to Dramatically Shake Their Phone to Report App Issues

Instagram is introducing a new feature that will allow users to dramatically shake their phone in order to report app issues. Instead of having to calmly complain in the app for issues, users can now simply shake their phone in order to report app issues.

Instagram Rage Shake

According to the story by Mashable, this could be really useful for users that feel like the app is not cooperating, has a bug, or is maybe just really slow. This could be extremely annoying especially if users, at the moment, want to share pictures to their Instagram accounts.

This particular issue is quite common so to provide users with a solution to this particular situation that fits their mood, Instagram has introduced a new feature called "Rage Shake." The new feature has gained quite a collective feedback from its users.

Reporting Issues on Instagram

The feature allows users to simply shake their phone in order to get a pop-up that will allow them to report problems or bugs in detail. This feature saves users having to get in contact with the Instagram team manually through shaking the device.

According to the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri on Twitter, shared a question asking users if they have ever used Instagram and found it uncooperative and pissing users off. To this, Instagram's move is to provide users with the new "Rage Shake" feature that helps them report problems fitting their mood.

Other Apps with the Shake Report Feature

As per an article by TheNextWeb, Instagram isn't actually the first platform to introduce this new type of movement. Google Maps has previously allowed users to shake their devices in order to report incorrect info or bugs ever since 2012.

As of the moment, Snapchat has also actually been doing the same for more than a year now. The new rage shake feature is currently available on Android and iOS but only for users that are currently located in the United States.

Another Instagram Feature

The feature came out along with another feature from Instagram. The other Instagram feature allows users to delete a single image from a whole photo carousel. This would save users from having to delete the whole post and reupload them.

Instead of deleting the whole posts, users will be able to delete a single image from the whole carousel and remove them. The feature has reportedly been requested from users for quite a while as of the moment.

Currently Only Available on iOS

According to Mosseri, however, the feature is only available on iOS and is coming to Android some time really shortly. With the new feature, users can simply shake their phone to report without having to go through the manual process.

It is important to note, however, that users still have to be careful as shaking too hard, depending on the device, could potentially cause damage to it. It is also important to note that not all devices might be able to handle the rage shake (like old devices that already have issues) and users should still be cautious about shaking their devices too hard.

