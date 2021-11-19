ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, today announced that it had been named to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries. ADP earned recognition for its powerful people analytics solution, ADP DataCloud, which leverages ADP's vast workforce data to address some of the biggest challenges businesses face today, including employee retention; pay equity; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and shifting economic policy.

The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and fresh research from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies making waves in their industries - from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more. The products, services, and technological developments honored are reaching key milestones in having a positive impact on consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years.

"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

"With the pandemic accelerating tremendous change in how work gets done, people data has never been more important," said Jack Berkowitz, chief data officer for ADP. "There is a social and business imperative for businesses to understand the needs of their workforce and make decisions that improve the employee experience. ADP DataCloud's newest features, including organizational and DE&I benchmarking, advance the potential of the technology's vast workforce data to help create a more personalized and equitable world of work."

With an industry-leading ability to power workforce benchmarks, ADP DataCloud analyzes aggregated and anonymized HR and compensation data from 30 million+ workers in more than 920,000 companies, allowing businesses to benchmark against "live" organizational and compensation data. The platform's ML and AI capabilities spot historical and real-time trends to help leaders and people managers identify and prioritize talent issues that need attention. ADP DataCloud's streamlined, configurable dashboards can help businesses identify potential issues in key areas, including diversity, equity, and inclusion; overtime; turnover; compensation; and more.

"Comparative and benchmarking data is critical when examining trends across industries, geographies, organization sizes, and worker demographics, and making decisions that will benefit the workforce at large. As businesses continue to feel strains on talent, and talent drives work's transformation in the year ahead, workforce data will help guide the path forward," added Berkowitz.

