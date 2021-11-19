(Photo : unsplash/Solen Feyissa) Facebook app

Facebook, now known as Meta, is offering money to creators and musicians to use its new feature. In July, the social media company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that they had set a budget of $1 billion for creators and will be spent throughout 2022.

Facebook to Offer Creators Money to Use its Feature

According to The Information, the $1 billion budget will be spent on creators as the social media company will pay them between $10,000 to $50,000 if they use the platform's Live Audio Rooms feature, which is a rival to the popular live audio app Clubhouse.

Buying the success of their new feature is a reasonable tactic for Meta, at least in the short term. Instagram, another Meta-owned platform, has been doing the same tactic to increase engagement in Reels, which is a rival to TikTok. Instagram is paying creators $35,000 to post to the platform.

The Verge reported that when it comes to the terms for using Live Audio Rooms, Facebook is not as strict as people thought it would be.

Also Read: How to Monetize Content on Facebook: Ways to Monetize, Eligibility, and MORE

Creators and musicians will be paid per session, and there will be an additional $10,000 payment if they bring guests to stream with them.

Facebook reportedly wants creators to host 4 to 6 sessions that will last 30 minutes each. Facebook officially debuted Live Audio Rooms in the United States in June, with the feature sitting alongside other audio-focused features like music, podcasts, and Soundbites.

Celebrities who have already appeared on Live Audio Rooms include comedian Sherry Cola and singer Miley Cyrus, but it is not clear whether they were paid to appear on the platform.

People may think that only Meta needs to pay creators and musicians to use the platform, but this tactic is very common in the industry.

For example, TikTok has its Creator Fund, Snapchat has its Spotlight program, and Twitter launched a paid accelerator program for its audio feature Spaces, which was added last year.

Pretty much every massive social media platform offers financial incentives to creators and musicians, so they use their features and promote them.

Live Audio Feature Expansion

Even though the $50k payment is only available for creators and musicians in the United States, it does not mean that creators and musicians from other countries can't use the Live Audio Rooms feature.

Facebook expanded the Live Audio Rooms feature to a global audience in October. When the feature first launched, the feature could be created through Facebook's iOS app. Now, it can be accessed through the Android app, too, according to USA Today.

People from around the world will be able to listen to Live Audio Rooms on their desktop computers, but they still need to use the mobile app if they wish to create content. As for groups, the assigned admin can control who enters the audio room and set the rooms to public or private.

The social media company also rolled out Soundbites, a short-audio feature, to users in the United States. Soundbites can be accessed in the News Feeds as users record a short clip and post them. It is similar to Instagram's Reels.

In 2017, Facebook paid $250,000 to companies like Buzzfeed and VOX to get original videos from them.

Related Article: Facebook Paid Events Tool: Pay-Per-View Feature to Launch for Live Sports Broadcasts

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.