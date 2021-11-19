New MediaTek 5G Android Chipset to Power Premium-Priced iPhone 13 Rivals This 2022: Here are Dimensity 9000's Details

A new MediaTek 5G Android chipset is expected to arrive this coming 2022, which would power up some of the advanced Android smartphones that would rival Apple's current high-end iPhone 13 flagship.

Right now, the giant iPhone maker is still considered one of the most efficient smartphone creators, especially after it started to integrate its SoC called A15 Bionic chip.

But, it seems like this another chipset would be competing against the advanced in-house processor of Apple, and it would be a worthy one as stated by various critics in the market.

This is specifically the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 900. Here are the other major details you need to know.

New MediaTek 5G Android Chipset

According to BGR's latest report, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC would power some of the premium-priced Android handsets in the market. However, the giant chipmaker hasn't confirmed the name of the smartphone manufacturers it would be working with.

EuroNews also reported that the upcoming Dimensity 900 SoC would be smaller and faster, thanks to the company's partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

This collaboration would allow MediaTek to use TSMC's advanced N4 chipmaking process.

"We need to have a very strong army to march into the segment," said MediaTek's Chief Financial Officer David Ku.

The company's CFO added that Dimensity 9000 is expected to be the first SoC to persuade Android smartphone makers to use MediaTek chipsets. You can visit this link to see more details.

Dimensity 9000's Features

MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 processor packs some advanced capabilities that could rival the current A15 Bionic and other SoC models.

These include 5G connectivity support, a 3.05GHz Cortex-X2 processor, four 1.8GHz Cortex-A510 cores, as well as three 2.85GHz Cortex-A710 cores.

On the other hand, this new SoC is also expected to support 320-megapixel photos, which the majority of the Android processors can't do today.

