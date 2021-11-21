Netflix's "Arcane" has been renewed for a Season 2 that would come in the coming years, and it has the stars of the show to join the cast again, including Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, and more. The confirmation of the same casts on board the next season suggests that it may focus on Piltover and Zaun again, not yet exploring the different countries or nations of "League of Legends."

Netflix's Arcane Renews for Season 2

One of the biggest announcements from "League of Legends," Riot Games, and Netflix was released earlier today, and it is the confirmation of "Arcane" for another season on the platform. This would focus on Season 2 of the animated series, with a massive cliffhanger on the story of the different characters presented in the game.

So far, the characters introduced were Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, Singed, Ekko, Viktor, Heimerdinger, and the possibility of Kog Maw. These characters are also known for their appearance on the popular multiplayer online battle arena 5v5 title, "League of Legends" from Riot Games.

The series is renewing for its second season, bringing back voice actors and stars, including Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn.

Read Also: 'League of Legends' 7th Item Slot From Riot Games? Developer Accidentally Posted the Image

'Arcane' to Focus on Vi and Jinx's Story Again?

The return of Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung highly signifies that the next season would focus on the story of Piltover and Zaun again, something that would revolve around the massive political dispute of the cities.

However, it remains unknown which characters get introduced in the next season or if it would explore more of the different places on the MOBA's popular locations based on its backstory.

'League of Legends' Animation Adapts Game to Big Screen

The popular MOBA game had one of the most popular lores in gaming history with regards to a multiplayer online title that was not a focus of these types of genres and games. The shine on the individuality of a character as well as their interconnectedness as they have warring kingdoms or a complicated past has mesmerized gamers since the release of "LoL."

The popular game is now on its Season 12, after releasing more than twelve years ago in October 2009, marking the first release of the game that has constantly updated until now. Instead of releasing a new game, the company has focused on the availability of its content from what made it popular in the first place, bringing it until now.

Before this, it was all about "League of Legends" Cinematic Gameplays on YouTube, bringing the story of different characters or a specific theme for people to enjoy and have a different perspective. The focus of these shows the rich lore and story behind the game, something that "Arcane" and Netflix are focusing on, bringing new stories to the coming seasons.

Related Article: Netflix's 'Arcane' Creators Looking into More Shows in the Future; Story, Lore for 'League of Legends'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.