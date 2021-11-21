"Resident Evil 4 VR" is getting the much-loved Mercenaries mode as a free update next year, according to a video that was uploaded on the Oculus YouTube channel that was eventually set to private.

The video does not provide information on whether or not the Mercenaries mode for "Resident Evil 4 VR" will be singleplayer or multiplayer. The original "Resident Evil 4" had a Mercenaries mode, which was available as unlockable content after you finished the game.

The Mercenaries mode last appeared in "Resident Evil Village."

"Resident Evil 4 VR" was released on Oct. 21 as an exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 will be renamed Meta Quest 2 due to the company's rebranding of Facebook.

According to a report by PC Gamer, the news came from "a trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR that was seemingly uploaded to the Oculus YouTube channel ahead of time and quickly set to private." The video was eventually ripped and then uploaded to YouTube.

The video says that the Mercenaries mode will come as a "free update on Meta Quest 2." It should be noted that Oculus Quest is changing its name to Meta Quest due to company rebranding of Facebook.

Mercenaries Mode

So what is the Mercenaries mode exactly? It is pretty much the much-loved action-arcade mode of the "Resident Evil" series. However, it does not appear in every game.

The original version of "Resident Evil 4" had the Mercenaries mode as part of its unlockable content. "Resident Evil 7" and the remakes of "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3" did not have the fan-favorite mode. It eventually made a comeback in "Resident Evil Village."

There is no word yet if "RE 4 VR's" Mercenaries mode will have singleplayer or multiplayer gameplay.

'Resident Evil 4 VR'

"Resident Evil 4 VR" is the virtual reality version of "Resident Evil 4" that was released exclusively for Meta Quest 2 on Oct. 21. It is a first-person shooter game that lets the player take on the role of the popular "RE" character Leon Scott Kennedy.

The original game was released in 2005 for GameCube and was eventually made playable for other platforms like the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

The story of the original "RE 4" game follows Leon Scott Kennedy, who is on a mission to save the president's daughter.

The VR version largely remained the same except for a couple of changes. Certain dialogue and scenes were removed from "RE 4 VR" for being suggestive.

As the PC Gamer report has also noted, two unlockable content from the original game is not available for the VR version. These are Assignment Ada and Separate Ways.

