EVGA GPU Bundles Now Available in Antonline Once Again | Take a Closer Look What's Inside Them

Antonline is currently offering must-grab EVGA GPU bundles for gamers who are looking to save a lot of money. If you have missed the previous opportunities for your computer needs, maybe this is the perfect time to visit the store once again.

At an affordable price, each bundle can address what the gamers need to boost their experience. Apart from the graphic cards deals, check the additional accessories inside these three offers.

Available Antonline EVGA GPU Bundles

Despite the quick sell-out of most-sought EVGA GPUs at Antonline, there are still a lot of options to consider when planning to buy an entry-level graphics card. The e-commerce website is currently offering the following bundles for the customers, according to Game Polar.

Antonline EVGA GPU Bundle No.1

Antonline has made EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 available for users who want to improve their gaming experience for a cheap cost. This GPU features overlocking mechanisms and cooling methods that would avoid your computer from heating easily.

The RTX 20-Series graphics card is only the main highlight of this bundle as you can obtain more giveaways from this package. Apart from the GeForce RTX 2060, the Antonline bundle includes EVGA's 650W GQ 0_ Gol Semi-Modular Power Supply. It borrows a similar design to the typical Japanese capacitor.

Besides the high-quality power supply, Antonline offers a five-year warranty for this EVGA deal. To add, you can get the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard which sports RGB backlighting.

Clicking your keyboard is now made easier thanks to its programmable macro keys and other stuff. Also, if you spill your drink into it, you don't have to worry anymore because it is liquid-resistant.

You can grab this bundle for $599.97 at Antonline.

Antonline EVGA GPU Bundle No.2

If you are aiming for a faster GPU, you can opt for the second Antonline bundle featuring the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. This ultra-fast graphics card brings ray tracing and faster memory loading.

On top of that, you can acquire the EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 power supply. Because of this product, EVGA managed to win several awards over the past three years. Despite having a smaller frame, its improved performance compensated for its size.

You can also score the EVGA Z15 RGB wired gaming keyboard which supports a 4K report rate. Besides that, you can experience flawless clicking through EVGA X17 wired gaming mouse which boasts RGB lighting and triple sensors.

This bundle is a good deal especially if you are an Xbox user. You can actually get an Xbox Game Pass membership for six months, aside from two-year 1TB OneDrive cloud storage together with Microsoft 365 Personal.

Get this bundle at Antonline for only $869.94.

Antonline EVGA GPU Bundle No.3

Wccftech reported on Sunday, Nov. 21 that the last bundle that you can buy at Antonline includes the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It's quite similar to the second bundle, but the mainstream comparison boils down to its 12GB GDDR6 memory.

This bundle includes a customizable EVGA X17 wired gaming mouse, EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard, EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G6 80 Plus Gold 650W power supply.

Again, you are entitled to receive a free Xbox Game Pass subscription for six months, 1TB OneDrive cloud storage support for two years, and a Microsoft 365 Personal for this bundle.

For just $759.95, you can get all of these through Antonline's online shop.

