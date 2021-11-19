PlayStation has secretly removed the latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard" from its official online store. Because of this surprising action of the giant console developer, many speculations suddenly arose, especially since Activision is facing multiple lawsuits.

Various allegations targeted the shooting title publisher, claiming that the company's work environment is quite toxic for many employees.

Some of their staff have already shared their negative experience with Activision. They even conducted some campaigns to call out the giant game developer so that a better workplace could become a reality.

On the other hand, even its actual titles are being criticized right now. Recently, we reported that "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Quran in-game content in its zombies map disappointed many gamers.

PlayStation Secretly Removes 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'

According to Gaming Bible's latest report, Bobby Stick, the CEO of Activision, is currently facing accusations, specifically about employee abuse.

But, Stick said they already learned from their mistakes and are willing enough to make efforts so that Activision's staff would have a healthier working environment.

However, it seems like Bobby is already aware of the negative activities within the company. Some rumors even claimed that he tried to save one of the male employees accused of sexual harassment.

Now, some speculations claim that the sudden removal of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" is somehow connected to the issues that the giant game developer is facing right now. Although this is the case, you still need to remember that PlayStation hasn't confirmed the real reason yet.

Activision Still Enhances 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'

Despite the issues that Activision is suffering from, the giant title maker still makes efforts to enhance its latest "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

Dexerto reported that some of the upgrades were specifically designed to make the new shooting game a fair title. One of the most intriguing updates made by Activision is nerfing the game's shotguns.

Some players agree to the decision, but some fans still believe that the shotgun adjustments could ruin the new game.

In other news, the launch of Activision's new RICOCHET anti-cheat software is believed to be making the "Call of Duty: Warzone" hackers more anxious about their unfair tools.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and other similar titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

