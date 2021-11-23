General Motors Corporation (GM) is soon releasing its initial batch of Hummer EVs to the public, but it is limited to those that have pre-ordered or reserved a vehicle, as stocks remain limited. The popular electric pickup trucks of the company have been one of the most promising releases for the type of vehicle, now coming to the public.

GM's Hummer EVs Coming to Preorders, Reservation this December

Based on the Factory Zero Tour event that GM presented in the past week, the company is aiming to debut the top-tier Edition 1 Hummer EV, which also talked about its soon release this December. However, it would only be available to those that pre-ordered or reserved the vehicle before this, something that gives these buyers a chance to have the car early.

GM said that the Hummer EV is the first vehicle on its production lines that has a fast arrival on the market, especially as it was only unveiled in the past year, and is soon to be seen on the streets. The Hummer EV is also the company's take on the increasing popularity and demand on electric pickups, something which rivals have yet to release.

Read Also: GM's Latest Software Update Limits Chevy Bolt EV Charge to 80% Only, Lifts Parking Restrictions As Well

When is Its Actual Release Date?

According to the Roadshow, the actual release date of the Hummer EV would bring different variants of the vehicle by 2023, a year later than the upcoming 2022. The reason behind this remains unknown from GM and the Hummer EV production, but it may be affected by the chip shortage that all of the tech industries are suffering from, in bringing its innovations forward.

GM's Hummer EV

The GM Hummer EV has become speculation from the company on the early days of conceptualization and as the company teases the public with a prototype, last October 2020 showing the first detailed version of it. Immediately, the Hummer brand from the company was given a new light, something that has changed the way people see the old platform and lineup.

The popular manufacturing company from Detroit, Michigan has promised that the Hummer EV would have its promising "Ultium Drive" electric motor, something that most of its EV platforms would share. It is the next-generation motor of EVs, something that changes the way electric cars are portrayed now, with GM's take on the feature.

The 2022 Hummer EV remains a special order case for now, as people cannot purchase it right off the market, especially with the problems GM is facing now regarding the chip shortage and manufacturing of the Chevy Bolt EV. Nevertheless, the company is promising to bring the vehicle immediately for all users, especially those that have not preordered the EV.

Related Article: GM Invests on Pure Warcraft, Having a 25 Percent Stake on Electric Boat Parts Maker; Soon Venture?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.