Your Roku TV needs an update too. Your device regularly checks for updates in the background, but a manual update can sometimes be needed, like when streaming issues happen.

Force an Update on Roku Smart TV or Streaming Stick

Make sure that your device is connected to the internet, either by WiFi or Ethernet. After, open the home screen on your device by pressing the house-shaped button on your Roku remote. In the navigation menu on the left, navigate to Settings, then go to System, then select System Update.

In here, you will see your current installed version and other technical info. Choose Check Now to initiate a manual check for any available update, according to The Verge.

If there is an update available, you will see prompt asking if you want to install the update now or later. If you are ready, you can go ahead and choose Update Now.

Your update will start. Depending on your internet connections, this can take some time. Once it is complete, your device will reboot, and the reboot may take some time as well, as the update needs time to fully install.

If you are still having issues with your Roku device even after an update, it might be time to upgrade it, according to Gizmodo.

How to Get Faster Streaming Speeds on Your TV

Is your TV's network speed getting you down? There are a lot of factors that can affect streaming or download performance, from the speed of your internet connection to interference from other devices over wireless. Check out some of the solutions that you can try.

Internet Connection

Poor streaming performance is usually down to one single factor, and that is poor internet speeds. If you have a slower internet connection, and it is slow on other devices like your smartphone or your laptop, then you are going to encounter issues when streaming.

This is true especially when you are watching high-resolution ultra-HD content, which has far greater bandwidth requirements than even 1080p HD. There is one way to tell for sure though, and that is to test your TV's performance to see where the bottleneck lies.

To do this, you first need to test your internet speed on a device that is either connected directly to your router or while you are standing right next to your router on wireless, using the higher speed 5GHz wireless band where possible.

You can use a service like speedtest.net in a browser, or you can search speed test on your app store of choice if you are using a smartphone, according to HowtoGeek.

Use Streaming Devices or Games Consoles Instead

If you don't want to take the gamble on a USB-to-Ethernet, consider an external device for streaming instead. For older TVs, this can resolve issues caused by slow internal processor that simply can't keep up with higher bitrate content too.

The Apple TV 4K has a 1Gb/sec network port which will give great local streaming performance and allow you to take advantage of fast internet speeds if you have them.

Other devices like games consoles, especially the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 have fast gigabit networking and plenty of apps for streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

Google TV will also soon stream Roku TV and Samsung TV Plus.

The Roku TV streaming service also has a lot of secret menus that you can use.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

