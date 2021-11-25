The Weeknd revealed how "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" opened his eyes to the 1980's song vibe. The Canadian singer under the real name Abel Tesfaye said that Rockstart's video game brought a lot of nostalgia when he was a kid.

The Weeknd Spoke About 'GTA: Vice City's Influence on His Music

The "Star Boy" artist has been popular for his electro-hip-hop songs, which made the world dance and instilled important messages to his listeners.

The Weeknd's synth-heavy album "After Hours," which was released in March 2020, borrowed a significant style from the 1980's songs. At the time of its popularity, the 31-year-old artist managed to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 Songs of All Time following the success of his second single, "Blinding Lights."

In an interview with Billboard with track co-writer Max Martin, The Weeknd unveiled how they created a history behind the said album. According to Martin, the contemporary music singer has tried a different vibe for his songs envisioned for the whole track.

Martin praised how The Weeknd took a risky move to get out of his comfort zone. In the end, the outcome became special not only to the whole team but also to the fans.

During that time, The Weeknd said that the "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" has exposed him to the touch of the '80s music. Moreover, he explained that the "GTA" game brought some nostalgic memories of him when he was playing video games. He used to listen to Michael Jackson and Hall & Oates as he drove around the [GTA] Vice City.

According to Martin, Abel visualized the "computer-animated car" roaming around the futuristic city, per NME's report. This was seen to be an inspiration for the studio wall of his songs. To add, the "GTA" vibe is what Abel wanted to happen when he came in.

Tesfaye said that he always loves to explore the sounds of the '80s, but there's a more subtle explanation for that. He told the outlet that he likes to see what's inside it entirely. Years later, he thought that he had earned what he wanted to do.

"GTA: Vice City" took its inspiration from the 1986 era. The fictional place resembles the city of Miami. This adventure game features soundtracks that fans love to play while strolling the whole city.

Related Article: Super Bowl 2021 Memes Flood the Internet From Tom Brady to The Weeknd's Halftime Show and More!

Missing Songs From 'GTA: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition'

In another report by Gamerant, several tracks have been removed from the next-gen "Grand Theft Auto" triad game.

Here's a list of the radio station songs that fans wanted to return from the "GTA: Vice City" series:

Billie Jean by Michael Jackson

Wanna Be Startin' Somethin by Michael Jackson

Bark at the Moon by Ozzy Osbourne

The Smurf by Tyrone Brunson

Looking for the Perfect Beat by Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force

Wow by Kate Bush

Rockit by Herbie Hancock

Añunga Ñunga by Irakere

Removed Songs From 'GTA: San Andreas:'

Runnin' Down a Dream by Tom Petty

Running Away by Roy Ayers

Hellraiser by Ozzy Osbourne

Woman to Woman by Joe Cocker

Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

Hellraiser by Ozzy Osbourne

Express Yourself by N.W.A.

The Payback by James Brown

You Dropped a Bomb on Me by Gap Band

The Grunt by The JB's

Funky President (People It's Bad) by James Brown

I Don't Give a Fuck by 2Pac ft. Pogo

Ring My Bell by Blood Sisters

Rock Creek Park by The Blackbyrds

Don't Let It Go to Your Head by Black Harmony

Yum Yum (Gimme Some) by Fatback Band

Express Yourself by Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

Elsewhere, Rockstar Games pulled "GTA Trilogy' on PC earlier this month. The developer said that it launched the maintenance for the game following some issues. At the time of writing, another report said that someone has datamined uncompiled scripts and tracks of the game.

Read Also: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Gets MrBeast Real-Life Recreation with Price Money, Production Costs $3.5m

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.