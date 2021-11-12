The "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition" went on sale recently, and many fans rushed to buy the classic action game. However, their playtime was interrupted after Rockstar announced that it had pulled the game from PC because of certain issues.

At the time of writing, the game is not yet available on the developer's official website. The Rockstar Games Launcher is still offline as of now.

If you cannot play on a computer, you can launch "GTA" on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

'GTA Trilogy' is Offline Due to Maintenance

According to a report by Eurogamer on Friday, Nov. 12, Rockstar announced that its Launcher would go offline for a while. The New York-based company said it would restore its service once the maintenance finished.

Up to this hour, players haven't accessed "GTA Trilogy" for over 15 hours since it was launched. However, others spotted that there was probably a clear reason why Rockstar resorted to such action.

'Grand Theft Auto' Dataminer Shares Some Information on Twitter

"The Definitive Edition" of the famous game title has been rendered unavailable at the moment. Many believed that what they saw on Twitter could be the reason why Rockstar decided to launch server maintenance in the meantime.

According to Video Games Chronicle, someone on Twitter posted the datamined files of the "GTA Trilogy." Rockstar has removed San Andreas music because of its expired license based on the tweeted image.

So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS. More interesting. However, San Andreas contains all the cut music. It's just disabled by script," the user said.

Furthermore, the insider under the name Ash R. disclosed the splitting of stations at key points, which were intentionally made to drop the tracks.

So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! pic.twitter.com/FBGJINdBYy — Ash R. (@Ash_735) November 11, 2021

Another person on the same platform spotted an uncompiled version of the main.scm file. This file has all the scripts available not just for the newest "GTA" title, but also for "San Andreas," Vice City," and "GTA III."

According to Vadim M, the fans considered the uncompiled version a hard-to-find souvenir or a "holy grail" because it also contains never-before-seen contents, notes, and cuts.

For those who don't understand, it is basically the Holy grail for those, who cares about "behind the scene" stuff. We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era. — Vadim M. (@NationalPepper) November 11, 2021

As we know, Rockstar only chose the files that it will show to the public. The script and the important codes are kept confidential because it is the property of the developer.

Hottest 'GTA' Leaks So Far

Tech Times reported in June that a female character would allegedly arrive in "Grand Theft Auto 6." The said sequel is expected to launch in the next four or five years.

The game tipster Tom Henderson shared that 2021 is not the year for "GTA 6." The realistic date for its debut would be 2024-2025.

Besides the introduction of a female persona in the game, Henderson shared that there would be a map expansion for the most-awaited title. It would cover 45 years of ideas from the developers.

In the following month, we also wrote that "GTA Online: Lost Santos Tuners" released its newest update in our previous report. The summer patch brought 10 new cars to the current lineup. You can also participate in a drag race from here if you want.

