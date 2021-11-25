Windows's update stopped Microsoft Defender for Endpoint from running or starting for users who have Windows Server Core installed in their devices.

It comes after a security update carried a bug that critically broke the security malware component of Windows.

Windows Users Beware: Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Stops Working

As per the report by The Register, the problem with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint began on Nov. 9, when the security patch was rolled out to the users of Windows Server and Windows 10 LTSC Editions.

The news outlet further pointed out the latest issue brought upon by the latest update for Windows users kills what should help both prevent and detect malware or other similar threats to the system.

That said, Microsoft announced in a known issues and notifications post that the latest issue with the Defender for Endpoint affects users of Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022, which has the KB5007206 and KB5007205 installed, respectively.

To be precise, the tech giant further warned that the said users of Windows Server should expect Defender for Endpoint to "fail to start or run" on their devices.

Microsoft Defender Issue: Are Windows 10 Users Affected?

However, Microsoft clarified that the security patch only broke the security malware apps of those who have Windows Server installed on their devices.

As such, those who are running Windows 10 on their machines are not affected by the latest issue.

Microsoft Defender Not Working: How to Fix

The Redmond-based firm also noted in the post that the fix for the latest issue on Defender would be out on the next update.

Microsoft only assured Windows users that it is already in the process of "working on a resolution."

On top of that, the tech behemoth further noted that it will "provide an update in an upcoming release."

As of writing, Microsoft marks the problem as "Confirmed," whereas other known issues on the Windows Server have been tagged as "Resolved."

Windows Update and Issues

It is worth noting that it is not the first time ever that a security patch on Windows broke something from its system--just like what happened with Defender.

In fact, Microsoft listed other issues that come with its security updates along with the Defender issue.

On the other hand, a previous security patch, KB5007205, broke Microsoft Installer for Windows Server users, which might stop apps from updating or repairing. However, this particular mess has now been resolved.

