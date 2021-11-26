Steam seems to be very busy these days as the Steam Autumn Sale is currently ongoing. The Steam Autumn Sale began on Nov. 24 and will end on Dec. 1, Wednesday.

Some of the games that are currently on discount thanks to the Steam Autumn Sale are "The Sims 4," "Red Dead Redemption II," "Metro Exodus," and "Assassin's Creed Odyssey."

Simultaneously, Steam users can now nominate their favorite 2021 games for the sixth annual Steam Awards. There are a total of 10 categories that users can nominate games for.

Once the nominations are in, users will be able to vote come the winter sale. The announcement of winners will happen on January 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Some of the categories you can nominate games for include Game of the Year, Best Soundtrack, Most Innovative Gameplay, and Best Game You Suck At.

Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is currently ongoing for this year just in time for Black Friday. The sale began on Nov. 24 and will end on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PST.

According to a blog post on the Steam website, users can "discover featured titles and franchises, personalized recommendations, plus browse thousands of discounted titles by top genres and themes" during the sale.

Among the titles that are currently on discount thanks to the Steam Autumn Sale are "The Sims 4," "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," and "Dying Light."

Other game titles that are also on sale include "Metro Exodus," "World War Z: Aftermath," "Phasmophobia," "Aliens: Fireteam Elite," and "Read Dead Redemption II."

Games in franchises such as "Yakuza" and "Dead Island" are likewise on sale.

6th Annual Steam Awards

Happening simultaneously with the Steam Autumn Sale is the nominations for the annual Steam Awards, which is now on its sixth year. There are a total of 10 categories that users can nominate 2021 games for. These 10 categories are as follows:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love Award - games that have been out for a while, but the developers continue updating and providing support for them

Better with Friends Award - games that are best played with friends or other players since the experience is not the same when played alone

Outstanding Visual Style

Most Innovative Gameplay

Best Game You Suck At Award - includes games that users think are the toughest to play

Best Soundtrack

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Sit Back and Relax Award - relaxing games that are suited for busy, tiring days

Users can nominate games until Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PST. Voting for the categories will take place during the winter sale. Winners will be announced on January 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

You can place your nominations on the Steam Awards nominations page.

