The Samsung Galaxy Note series was one of the best smartphones released this year. However, Samsung announced that it will be focusing on its foldables and will no longer manufacture the Galaxy Note line.

The tech giant stated that it has no plans for a 2022 Galaxy Note model, and it is also planning to end the production of the Galaxy Note 20 starting next year.

Samsung to End Galaxy Note

According to Android Police, Samsung has confirmed the end of the Galaxy Note series through two actions. First, Samsung has no plans to release another Galaxy Note device in 2022. That means that the only flagship-tier Galaxy smartphones next year will be the Galaxy S22 series and the new foldables.

Aside from that, Samsung will also end the production on its Galaxy Note 20 series entirely by the end of this year. Until now, the production on the Galaxy Note 20 has continued as the device has still been selling.

In 2021, the series reportedly sold around 3.2 million devices, which is a third the number of Galaxy Note sold in 2020, according to GSMArena.

At this point, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the successor to the Galaxy Note series, with the device adopting a design closer to the Note 20 series as well as using the same built-in stylus. The Galaxy Fold series also has the S Pen, but it still lacks a great place to store it.

Beta Program

Before Samsung announced that it would be canceling the production of the Samsung Note 20, the tech giant launched the Android 12 Beta on its Galax Note 20.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has expanded the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 beta program to both the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Note 20 Ultra.

However, the expansion comes in very limited scope compared to the previous releases. For now, Samsung seems to only be making the beta available in the United Kingdom, whereas the previous launches were available in South Korea, the United States, and other regions at the start. Also, the update will expand to other regions too.

The expansion is notable as it is the first 2020 release that Samsung has made the Android 12 Beta available on.

The Galaxy S20 is likely next in line, even seeing a false start earlier last week. Beyond that, updates for Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip seem likely.

Android 12 on the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a similar build to what is available on the Galaxy S21 and Fold. That includes wallpaper-based color themes, microphone privacy indicators, and other app updates.

Samsung has improved its camera, gallery, keyboard, and other stock apps, including its Weather app and some widgets, with this update to Android 12, according to 9to5Google.

Earlier this year, the Galaxy Fold Z 3 got the Android 12 Beta program too. It is available now through the Samsung Members app under the Benefits section, the One UI 4 beta program brings Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The build being offered to users in the US brings with it the same version that is currently live on Galaxy S21 devices, with Android 12's finalized AOSP codebase, Dynamic Color support, and the rest of Android 12's core features. One UI 4, for the most part, does not change much else on a visual level.

