Black Friday SSD Deals: Check SanDisk, Western Digital, and Crucial Storages at their Lowest Prices

Black Friday deals are currently ongoing and you don't want to miss this 24-hour flash sale for SSDs especially when you are running a slow computer or laptop.

A solid-state drive is all you need if you want to keep your files safe and easy to transfer. Unlike the typical hard drive storage, you can now move your documents at a faster rate and it's much more portable than traditional storage.

You can enjoy a hefty discount for these deals of as much as 60%. We recommend you check these SSDs if you want to take advantage of this big-time sales event.

Black Friday SSD Deals

According to a report by Android Authority, SanDisk, Crucial, and Western Digital are now offering the lowest prices for their portable SSDs. These tech deals are the go-to options that you should never allow to pass, especially if you want to upgrade your computer storage to a high level.

Crucial SSD Deals

Here are the best SSD deals that you should check once in a while:

Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD for $354.36 (Save $136)

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD for $189.95 (Save $90)

Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD for $142.49 (Save $87)

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD for $79.99 (Save $50)

Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD for $44.99 (Save $25)

SanDisk SSD Deals

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $184.99 (Save $275)

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD for $449.99 (Save $250)

SanDisk Pro 2TB G-Drive Ultra-Rugged Portable SSD for $237.99 (Save $162)

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $119.99 (Save $130)

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD for $79.99 ($70)

Western Digital SSD Deals

WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive SSD for $289.99 (Save $210)

WD Black 2TB D30 Game Drive SSD for $215.99 (Save $54)

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for $99.99 (Save $50)

WD Black 2TB P10 Game Drive for $69.99 (Save $20)

Amazon Black Friday Deals For Samsung SSDs

In another report by IGN, there are also available Samsung SSDs that you can purchase if you can't decide among Crucial, WD, and SanDisk. Here are the offers that you should see before this Black Friday deal ends featuring Samsung 980 1TB SSD.

SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB - $199.99

SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB for $149.99

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB (PS5 compatible) for $169.99

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (PS5 compatible) for $319.99

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB (PS5 compatible) for $109.99

