Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner. As well as new fans, consumers could expect a lot of gadgets that would go on sale, which would be offered by Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other giant retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Aside from laptops, smartphones, and other tech items, Black Friday fans are also expecting the popular SSD deals. Solid-State Drive (SSD) allows you to expand the storage of your laptop or PC.

PS5 and other gaming gadgets could also use an extra hand from an SSD to allow you to install more of your favorite games. If you want to purchase an SSD at a low price, here are the retailers you can keep an eye on in the U.S. and U.K.

Black Friday SSD Sale UK, US

United States

Best Buy: San Disk, PNY SATA, and more

Amazon: SAMSUNG 870 QVO SATA III, Western Digital, and more

B&H Photo: Samsung 1TB 870 EVO SATA III, WD NAND SATA, and more

Newegg: Reletech P400 Pro Q and more

Walmart: Kingston SATA 3, PNY SATA SSD, and more

United Kingdom

Amazon: SAMSUNG 870 QVO SATA III, Western Digital, and more

eBuyer: SATA Drives and PCIe

Laptops Direct: Crucial MX500 SSD, Kingston A400 SSD, and more

Currys: PNY CS900, SAMSUNG PRO 860, and more

According to Games Radar's latest report, Black Friday 2021 is expected to peak this coming Nov. 26. However, consumers could expect Amazon and other giant retailers and online stores to offer their product sales earlier than this estimated date.

Aside from SSDs, Black Friday 2020 recently led to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch deals, which clearly went out of stock immediately. This could also happen in this upcoming event. On the other hand, Cyber Monday 2021 could also offer huge game drops, just like back in 2020.

Amazon and Other Retailers To Launch Black Friday Earlier?

Toms Guide reported that that Amazon, Target, and other giant retailers could release their Black Friday sales earlier than the expected launch date of the event.

As of the moment, not many details about the upcoming event have been released yet. However, you can expect more information about the discounted products in the coming weeks.

