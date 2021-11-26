(Photo : Image from Maxim Hopman on Unsplash) 12K of Top Cryptocurrency Worth Almost $650 Million Transferred from Unknown to Unknown Amidst Market Dip

Amidst the massive dip in price, over 12,000 BTC was transferred from unknown to unknown, worth a whopping $650 million. The 12K BTC transferred wasn't the only massive move in the market as Bitcoin has dropped from mid $57K to around $53K.

Massive Bitcoin Price Prediction Dip

This massive dip took place at around 2:00 A.M. on Nov. 26, just before the stock market opened. Countless transactions were spotted by WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram with massive transfers of BTC from unknown to unknown with millions of USDC minted and burned.

Here are the Notable BTC Transactions that Took Place Consecutively:

Robert Kiyosaki 'Predicted' a Market Crash

One of the well-known personalities that "predicted" a market crash was the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki. His prediction, however, was that the market was going to crash in October. Although it did see a dip, it was just a correction as the market resumed its regular trajectory.

Robert Kiyosaki also revealed six assets that he is holding on to and thinks will do well during inflation: gold, silver, rental real estate, oil, and Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of gold did drop but then has resumed its bullish trend while silver has taken a dip but is slowly getting back to its momentum, as seen on GoldPrice.

Other Altcoins Affected

Aside from Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and even some altcoins like REEF and STMX are also down in synchronization to the drop. Ethereum dropped from around $4.4K down to around $3.9K, while REEF dropped from 0.026 down to 0.022 but has since then started to recover. Adding to this, STMX dropped from almost 0.036 down to around 0.029 and is currently trading around the thin 0.03 line, as seen on Binance.

Even metaverse tokens have also seen a dip in price, with MANA dropping 10.6% in the last 24hours while SAND dropped 5.8% in the same timeframe as seen on CoinGecko.

