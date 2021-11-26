(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo by Michael Ciaglo) Black Friday deals

Black Friday is finally here, and several popular streaming platforms offer discounts. New subscribers and previous ones can enjoy these discounts.

Black Friday Hulu Deal

Both new and previous customers of Hulu can enjoy 12 months of the service for only $0.99 per month if they subscribe to the platform before Nov. 30.

Usually, a Hulu subscription costs $7 a month or $70 a year. That equates to a $72 discount or 85% off. Under this discounted plan, two people can stream on the platform simultaneously, and you can have up to 6 users profile. You can also access Hulu's TV shows and movies on different devices.

However, returning customers can only get the savings if they have not been Hulu subscribers within the past month.

Amazon's $0.99 Per Month Offer to Some Channels

Amazon is now offering more than 15 channels for only $0.99 a month for up to two months. The channels include Starz, Paramount Plus, Premium, Discovery Plus, PBS Masterpiece, AMC Plus, Lifetime Movie Club, and more.

The discount is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers and it will be valid through Nov. 29.

Get 6 Months Free of Disney+ Through Amazon Music Unlimited

The new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy free for up to 6 months of Disney+. Amazon Music Unlimited starts at $7.99 per month, which is the same price as Disney+, so you can save up to $42. Current and former subscribers can avail the three months of Disney+ for free under this deal, according to The Verge.

AMC Plus One-Year Plan for $1.99 Per Month

If you wish to sign up for an annual plan instead of a monthly one, you can get the AMC Plus service for only $1.99 a month for 12 months. That means that you will be paying $24, which is a 72% discount on the $84 annual price of the platform, according to Variety.

Showtime Offers $16 for 5 Months Instead of $55

New subscribers of Showtime can enjoy a month free trial of Showtime before paying $3.99 per month for four months. Showtime normally charges $10.99 a month, which is a 71% discount on a five-month membership.

You can save up to $39. Unlike many other streaming deals on the list, you have a longer time to take advantage of it, as it is available until Nov. 30, according to PCMag.

Discovery Plus is offering $3 for a 3 Month Plan

Discovery Plus is now offering new subscribers the first three months of its plan for $0.99 a month instead of the usual $4.99 a month. That means that you are getting 80% off the cost of a three-month subscription, paying $3 instead of $15. The deal ends on Nov. 29.

Paramount Plus Free Month

The new subscribers can get a month free of Paramount Plus' Essential plan or ad-free Premium service until Nov. 29. Once the free service ends, the Essential plan will cost you $4.99, and the Premium plan will cost you $9.99.

Another streaming service with a Black Friday deal is Roku TV that you can avail of until Nov. 30.

Nintendo also offers a Black Friday deal that includes a "Mario Kart 8" game.

