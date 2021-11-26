New Solar Flare Could Create Bright Aurora Lights! But, Satellites, Power Grid Might be Disrupted

A new solar flare is about to happen this coming Nov. 28. This space was first spotted by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO).

The international space agency uses SOHO to observe and study the Sun's activity. Although solar flare has been interpreted in various sci-fi films as a devastating Sun storm, Earth hasn't suffered from an extreme category.

Although this is the case, NASA and other government-backed space companies are still making an effort to monitor the solar system's center in case extreme solar flares do happen.

Recently, TechTimes reported that various solar flares have already happened. This includes the July solar flare, as well as the one that NASA captured.

New Solar Flare to Create Bright Aurora Lights

According to The Sun's latest report, SpaceWeather.com, a website that tracks the Northern Lights, said that the upcoming solar flare could bright aurora borealis display.

"Much of the CME will miss, sailing south of our planet. But the fraction that hits should be enough to spark bright Arctic auroras," said the agency.

For those who are worried, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) confirmed that it is just a minor category or G1 solar storm.

This means that it would not be as strong as those shown in the movies, where buildings are being burned. It would also not harm your skin when you go out during its peak.

The G1 Solar Storm Would Still Affect Satellites

The Independent UK explained that the upcoming space flare would disrupt satellites and power grids, although it is just a minor solar storm.

This is because experts said that the particles released by the Sun would sideswipe the planet's magnetic field. But, astronauts and Earthlings have nothing to worry about since the affected sats and power grids are limited.

But, they didn't confirm how long it would last or what areas would be affected. If you want to see more details about it, you can visit this link.

