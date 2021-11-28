(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan) Cyber Monday deal

Amazon enjoyed a successful Black Friday as the company saw a 38% increase on its sales, according to CNBC. Now the e-commerce giant is gearing up for Cyber Monday. The company revealed the amazing deals you can take advantage of on Nov. 29.

Amazon Cyber Monday PC Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday PC deals include different gaming accessories, tablets, Chromebook models, and a lot of PC accessories such as headsets, storage, and keyboards, according to USA Today.

You can get the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for only $199, so you can save up to $120. The laptop has an 11.6-inch display, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and 10 hours of battery life per full charge.

The laptop may not be for intense gaming or for long video editing, and it is still a fast device for social media use, web browsing, streaming, document creation, storing files, and more.

If you wish to get another brand of laptop from other brands, you can get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 for only $400, so you can save up to $150.

You can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 for only $180. You can save up to $70. The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is only $695, so you can save up to $105, and the Acer Swift 3 is only $745 for Cyber Monday--you can save up to $195.

Amazon Cyber Monday Fire and Echo Deals

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the latest device in Amazon's Echo series. It has an amazing camera for clear video calls, and the camera shutter can help protect your privacy. It is now on sale for $45 only, according to CNN.

You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only $35, which is a $20 off deal. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max lets you get 40%more power compared to its predecessor. You can load faster apps, and the navigation is better.

The Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot come as a bundle for $42. It is like purchasing the Ring Video Doorbell and getting the Echo Dot for free.

The doorbell sends notifications on your phone about who is near your house, and with Echo Dot, you can talk to your visitors.

The Echo Doth 4th Gen is also on sale for $30. You can get the Fire TV stick together with the Alexa Remote for only $20 and the Fire HD 8 Kids for only $70. The Echo Auto is only $15, the Show 5 is only $45, and the Echo Buds 2nd Gen with the Halo View is only $108.

Amazon Cyber Monday TV Deals

If you are looking for a new TV or if you just want to upgrade your streaming experience, then you can take advantage of the great TV deals for Cyber Monday, according to CNET.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is now only $300, which is $110 off its original price. You can also get the Amazon 4-Series Fire TV edition for only $270, so you can save up to $100.

The LG 65-inch OLED TV is only $1,497, so you can save up to $303. The TCL Roku Smart TV is only $450, so you can save $250.

