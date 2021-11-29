Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is reportedly powering up to three upcoming ZTE flagship smartphones, as per a leak online, linking the devices of the Chinese phone maker to the upcoming chip of Qualcomm.

It comes shortly after other smartphone manufacturers, such as Motorola and Xiaomi, were also seen to be working on to sport the new chip from Qualcomm in previous sightings.

What's more, Xiaomi is also expected to debut the Snapdragon 8 for its upcoming smartphone launch this December.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and ZTE Flagship Smartphones

As per the report by GizmoChina, a leak showing a code that includes the future smartphones of the Chinese phone maker, ZTE, suggests that its upcoming devices will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The sighting further specified the gaming-focused smartphone offerings of the Chinese tech giant, that goes by the branding moniker of Nubia, including the Red Magic 7, Nubia Z40, Red Magic 7 Pro, and another rumored phone, M2 Play.

All of these smartphone phones in the said leak are expected to sport the latest chip from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

It is worth noting that the giant chip maker, Qualcomm, has yet to officially unveil further details about its upcoming flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

To be precise, the chipmaker is set to announce additional details about the Snapdragon 8 in an event on Nov. 30.

The latest name of its upcoming chip has notably been simplified, which lessens the numbers into a single digit instead of the three digits that its predecessors used to carry.

However, technically there are still two numbers found on its name with the "Gen 1" additional identifier.

Meanwhile, even before Qualcomm officially launches its latest processor, the results of its benchmark have already leaked online.

Snapdragon 8 Benchmark Leaked

According to the news story by GizChina, the AnTuTu score of the Snapdragon 8 garnered 1,025,215 points, exceeding the score of its rival Dimensity 9000 by 17,819 points.

That said, the Snapdragon 8 is by far the most powerful mobile processor for Android phones if the leaked benchmark test is to be believed.

Snapdragon 8 and Xiaomi

Elsewhere, NDTV Gadgets reported that a leak of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 suggested that the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant is expected to be the first device to flaunt the Snapdragon 8.

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to launch in a few days from now, or on Dec 12 to be precise, along with the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

