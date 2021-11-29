(Photo : Annie Zhang: A brilliant Software Product Manager ready to help you find your dream job with Hirect)

Need to find a job immediately? Have no time for the lengthy hiring process? Are you a startup who needs to find employees now?

Finding a job or an employee quickly can be a challenging process. Thankfully, a talented software product manager - Annie Zhang - was able to address those needs with Hirect's platform!

Even as an extremely brilliant international student - with 9 patents in robotics, 1 best paper award, and a dual major from Tsinghua University & University of Washington - Annie understands how much effort it takes to network and sell yourself on the job market. This is particularly true in one of the most competitive countries in the world, the US. Although Annie was fortunate enough to find a job, many of her college friends weren't so lucky - even those with exceptional education and substantial project experience. The primary reason for this struggle is that they weren't connecting with the right people at the right time.

"From those exhausting job-hunting experiences, I've always been interested in helping people to find their dream job more easily because so many people struggle to find a job, while so many good startups and companies are eager to hire," Annie explains.

The year 2020, with global pandemic and lockdown, made this talented software product manager even more interested in the future of employment. Since she has always been in the innovation and tech entrepreneurship field, with experience from top companies like Airbnb, Lyft, Microsoft, etc., it was natural for her to think of a cutting-edge app that could break the barrier of networking and allow hiring managers to chat directly with job candidates. Through this process, she connected with the founder of Hirect (at the time, known under a different name and created for a slightly different purpose). The app was first launched in 2019 in India. It was quickly obvious that there would be a strong demand for the platform in the US market as well. In 2021, Annie established the US company and, along with the other co-founders, launched Hirect in the US. In addition to being an accomplished co-founder, Annie is also experienced in data science, business strategy and robotics. At Hirect, she primarily oversees product, growth and strategy. Clearly Annie is not the only one who believes in the business, as the company has received $10M investment from top VCs. Currently, the app is ranked second in India and seventh in the US in the recruiting industry.

What makes Hirect so outstanding?

Hirect is a mobile recruiting app that startup founders, CXOs, and hiring managers can use to chat directly with and hire candidates on the platform. It removes the middleman and traditional lengthy process of application-screening-email, by facilitating an instant connection, just as easy as a dating app. Currently, startup hiring and job hunting is very difficult, because most job seekers don't know which startups and SMBs are hiring - there's no platform that is efficient enough for them to find each other, as popular listing pages are usually dominated by the top 20% of companies. However, instead of being driven by the paid ranking model, Hirect recommends and matches startups with job seekers l. Startups have more exposure, in comparison to traditional job websites, and can therefore find better candidates. The platform is mobile first, which means people can hire anytime and anywhere. The biggest advantage is that the chat response speed and rate are much higher than current web and email methods. As Annie says: "We are bringing a very different and innovative user experience to job seeking that enables hiring anytime, anywhere - 10x faster." Hirect is all about a simple, direct and fast user experience.

How does the platform work?

Hirect is a marketplace of people that uses an AI recommendation algorithm to match people, rather than paid ads/ranking controlling visibility. Currently, companies can post unlimited jobs for free on the freemium service. The product is well established, as the core user experience and primary features are already launched. The team is currently optimizing the user experience within the US market and the clientbase is primarily startups and SMBs. They come by the ads, word of mouth naturally. It is no surprise that this app is so successful, with over 1M downloads.

If you need to find a job or an employee fast, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and stressed. Don't hesitate - download Hirect and start connecting.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.