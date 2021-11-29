(Photo : Image from Eugene Chystiakov on Unsplash) Virtual Metaverse Yacht Sold for $650K in The Sandbox

A virtual yacht in The Sandbox metaverse was just sold for $650,000. To clarify, a buyer paid $650,000 not for a physical yacht but a virtual yacht inside the metaverse.

According to the story by TechSpot, to put things into perspective, $650,000 could get a real-life super ultra-luxury superyacht that already includes a helicopter landing pad, a DJ booth, and a hot tub. The question, however, is if the money is worth it if the yacht was completely digital.

$650,000 is roughly the amount that the new owner of the astounding Metaflower Super Mega Yacht, as seen on OpenSea, paid in order to get the opportunity to own a luxury NFT that is designed for The Sandbox.

The Sandbox Blows Up Amidst Metaverse Hype

The Sandbox has been blowing up in the cryptoverse with SAND, its token, increasing in price exponentially ever since the announcement of Facebook to change their name into Meta. It was described as a virtual world where players can build, own, and even monetize their own gaming experiences.

The virtual ship that sold for $650,000 was designed by a metaverse and NFT innovation and investment platform, Republic Realm, as a part of its own Fantasy Collection. Business Insider said that this NFT was the most extensive token ever sold in The Soundbox.

The Existence of the Virtual World

Earlier in November, a metaverse buyer put down around $2.5 million to buy a digital plot of land inside Decentraland, which is another metaverse platform, according to the article by CNet. In relation to the topic, TechSpot said that some would consider the metaverse to be a little more than just a persistent virtual world that has existed ever since the creation of Second Life back in 2003.

Other more recent interpretations are looking at the metaverse as a three-dimension iteration of the internet that has been more involved compared to just a video game. With that, there have been multiple sales of virtual goods inside games for a number of years now.

Metaflower Super Mega Yacht Sold for 149 WETH

During this point, there are arguably more questions compared to answers regarding the metaverse and how it will evolve. To add to the story, in the latest development of the new NFT hype, Hypebeast reported the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht for 149 WETH or Wrapped Ethereum.

According to the article by PCGames, the unimpressive 3D model and attending luxury resort will be living inside The Sandbox which is a blockchain-based metaverse. With this being said, the lo-fi aesthetic and emphasis is quite similar to Roblox but with a vastly larger monetization scale.

FXStreet reports that The Sandbox Alpha launches on November 29 exclusively offering players 18 different metaverse experiences. On the eve of The Sandbox Alpha launch, the price of SAND posted double-digit gains overnight bringing the token to its new all-time high of $8.40.

