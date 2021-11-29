eBay has purchased Sneaker Con Digital, a sneaker authentication service that has worked with the e-commerce giant to provide sneakerheads in the platform a validation that they are buying legit products from the marketplace.

eBay and Sneaker Con

As per the report by The Verge, the sneaker authentication function on eBay was introduced back in Oct. 2020 in partnership with Sneaker Con, which was responsible for the sneaker vetting process on the platform.

The additional service on eBay further helped sneakerheads cop legit collectibles through the industry experts under the team of Sneaker Con.

It is to note that the Authenticity Guarantee of eBay kicks in once a sneaker on the giant marketplace is being sold above the $100 price tag.

The team of experts from Sneaker Con went on to examine the footwear to further authenticate it.

Not to mention that the vetting process also makes sure that the online listing of the sneaker also accurately matches the product being sold from its description to its photos.

After the authentication process, the verified sneakers are shipped to the buyer, which now sports a tag that vouches for its legitimacy.

eBay's Authentication Service

Since then, eBay said that the partnership with Sneaker Con's authentication service has impressively increased the number of sneakers being sold in the giant marketplace.

The tech giant further noted that the authentication service in the platform has already validated more than 1 million sneakers.

What's more, there is an average of 1.9 million sneakers being sold on the marketplace on a daily basis.

The senior vice president and the general manager of eBay in North America, Jordan Sweetnam, further touted the tech giant to be a "vibrant community of enthusiasts, with deeply knowledgeable buyers, sellers, and employees."

The Verge noted in the same report that eBay does not only subject sneakers to its Authentication Guarantee process. In fact, the online marketplace also looks into other luxury fashion items, such as handbags and watches, which are being sold on eBay.

Similar to the sneakers in the platform, eBay also partnered up with other third-party services to be responsible for the authentication process. However, the retail giant has yet to announce any acquisition, similar to Sneaker Con.

eBay's Sneaker Con: What to Expect

Now that eBay has officially purchased Sneaker Con Digital last Nov. 24, the retail giant is seeking to further strengthen the authentication process of footwear in its platform, according to the news story by Eseller365.

However, the CEO and co-founder of Sneaker Con, Alan Vinogradov, further clarified that the core events business of his firm is not part of the deal with eBay.

That said, the tech firm only acquired the authentication part of Sneaker Con, which further expands the legit check function of eBay for sneakerheads.

