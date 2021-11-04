(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) $85,000 Modded iPhone X with USB-C Port Found on eBay | Bidding for Any 'Apple Fanboy'

A modded iPhone X with USB-C port was found on eBay, bidding for up to $85,000. The bidding was called a "true piece of collection" for any particular Apple fanboy out there.

Apple iPhone X Modded with USB-C

According to the story by MacRumors, it was noted that sometime just recently, the robotics student known as Ken Pillonel shared a video. The video explained how he could mod an iPhone X that had a functional USB-C port in place of where the usual Lightning connector was.

It was noted that the USB-C port works for both charging the iPhone and data transfer. Pillonel had also been able to put the device up for auction on eBay. The bids are already topping each other, with the most being $85,000.

USB-C Instead of Lightning Port

The listing reportedly describes the iPhone X device as the world's very first USB-C iPhone. It was also noted as a true piece of collection for any particular Apple fanboy out there. As of the moment, new bids are still being accepted all the way until November 11.

The estimated delivery of the modded iPhone X with the USB-C port is some time late December 2021. Pillonel noted that anyone who would bid on the iPhone X would agree that they will not restore, update, or even erase the device.

iPhone X is Currently a Prototype

It was also noted that they will not open the device and will also not use it as their own daily device. He also reportedly cautions that the currently up for bids modded iPhone X is currently just a prototype.

It was noted that the winning bidder would be able to receive the modded iPhone X along with 64GB of storage in its own box. This is without any particular accessories included in the package. Learn how to use the Apple TV 4K color-balance feature with the iPhone X and later models.

30-Minute Phone Call Included

Pillonel is also reportedly offering a 30-minute phone call along with the winning bidder. This is should they have any questions regarding the device. Although many people have already tried to call Apple to ask them to add a USB-C port to the iPhone, the device still comes with Apple's very own proprietary Lightning connector.

Apple has reportedly adopted the USB-C for many iPad models over the past few years. This includes the brand new iPad mini released back in September 2021. This is not the only time that the iPhone was modded. There were also previous mods that focused more on the casing instead of the phone itself.

The iPhone X jet black prototype images were also previously leaked, leaving people questioning why Apple decided to discontinue the popular finish. As of the moment, Apple is still focusing on using its Lightning connector instead of the more compatible USB-C port.

