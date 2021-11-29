Gaming laptop deals can be tricky to find. But with this one, maybe it doesn't have to, as per PCGamer.

The Alienware X15 gaming laptop is about $718 off right now straight off of the Dell website. It is now down to as low as $1,861.99 from its original price of $2,579.99, which is an insane bargain considering how much hardware it is packing under the hood.

As per the official specs, the Alienware X15 gaming laptop sports an 8-core, 11th generation Intel Core i7 11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and the kicker: an NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card.

Considering how tough it is to find that GPU anywhere, this gaming laptop could be more than enough to tide you over until the next gaming generation, at most, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can find right now.

Other specs include a 15.6-inch high-refresh rate monitor rated at 360Hz, which is perfect if you're playing a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game. The display also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and a ridiculously low 1ms response time, so you can pwn some noobs with amazingly quick flick shots--all without having to deal with screen tearing.

You also get access to a built-in 720p webcam, super-fast Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI & DisplayPort connections that allow for 4K output to external devices (like that massive 4K TV you might've picked up on Black Friday).

Lastly, this Cyber Monday deal gives you a lightweight-but-powerful system that's actually cheaper than competing laptops of this caliber--even if their prices are already slashed.

The Best Part Of This Gaming Laptop: The GPU

What makes this gaming laptop deal excellent is the GPU. That's because the laptop's RTX 3070, while a mobile version, is still plenty powerful compared to others in the mobile class.

In a TechSpot review, the mobile NVIDIA RTX 3070 was pitted in a series of benchmarks against its desktop counterpart. While it did fall behind a lot compared to the discrete desktop version (34%, to be specific), it still offers more performance than a laptop version of the RTX 3060--as well as previous-generation desktop cards, such as the RTX 2070 and even an RTX 2080 Super.

Is It Worth Buying A Gaming Laptop In 2021?

If it's a Cyber Monday deal like this one, yes. Gaming laptops have become far more powerful and relatively cheaper compared to their earlier iterations.

Furthermore, stocks aren't as bad compared to desktop gaming systems or even current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, meaning you'll almost always find them in stores without having to worry about scalpers.

Here's a YouTube video discussing this very question, from the YouTube channel PC Centric:

Watch out for even more Cyber Monday deals like this one, because who knows: maybe you might get lucky. Still, this gaming laptop deal has to be hard to pass up.

