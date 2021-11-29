Cyber Monday 2021 has a lot to offer this year as more affordable laptops will be coming for one of the biggest deals. Tech retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, HP, and more will be participating in this country-wide sales event which will offer several discounts for your holiday shopping.

Cyber Monday Best Laptop Deals 2021

The "Holiday Best" sale will help you choose your preferred tech essentials including gaming laptops and even ultrabooks for different purposes. For instance, you could score the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for a $100 discount at Best Buy.

If you are looking for a game-packed laptop, you could go for the HP Pavilion which is on sale at $669.99. You can save $150 once you buy it during the Cyber Monday sale.

On top of that, here's a list of the best laptop deals that you need to check for Cyber Monday 2021, according to USA Today.

Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

14.1-inch Gateway laptop with 11th-gen i5 core at $399 ($100 discount)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop at $349 ($140 discount)

HP 15.6-Inch Pavilion Laptop at $599 ($150 discount)

Acer 14-inch Spin 3 laptop at $499 ($200 discount)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 3070 at $1,749.99 ($250 discount)

Best Buy Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air with an M1 Chip at $899.99 ($100 discount)

Microsoft Surface 4 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor at $1,049.99 ($150 discount)

Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook at $329 ($50 discount)

Microsoft 12.4-Inch Surface Laptop Go at $549.99 ($150 discount)

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-Inch 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Chromebook at $599 ($400 discount)

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch Chromebook 2 at $549 ($150 discount)

HP Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

15.6-Inch HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop at $669.99 ($150 discount)

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop at $849.99 ($250 discount)

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop at $939.99 ($460 discount)

13.5-Inch HP Elite Folio 2-in-1 Notebook PC at $1,319 ($590 discount)

Amazon Cyber Monday Laptop

11-Inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at $149.99 ($70 discount)

13-Inch Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at $328.29 ($101.70 discount)

M1 Chip-equipped Apple MacBook Pro from $1,299.99 ($200 discount)

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with a 10th-gen i7 and RTX 2070 Max-Q from $1,624.97 ($550 to $675.02 discount)

Why Shop During Cyber Monday?

There's still a huge mystery that people used to think behind Cyber Monday and even Black Friday. That's why Business Insider wrote a report about that. According to the tech site, Cyber Monday is historically better than the other one since it offers cheaper prices on top of bigger discounts for select items.

Furthermore, the report suggested that it has already replaced Black Friday in terms of overall deals in the United States.

Other Cyber Monday Deals

Over the weekend, Tech Times reported that Target announced its two-day Cyber Monday Sale which kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 28. The report mentioned that the shopping event would end on Dec.4.

You can check more tech products including smart home equipment, headphones, and TVs for Target's sales event. Also, you could shop for select kitchen items and vacuums in this shop.

For Xbox gamers, check our latest report about the available Xbox games from Walmart Cyber Monday sale.

