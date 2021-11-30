T-Mobile and Verizon's outage left some customers unable to contact other numbers, whereas others experienced persistent connection issues between calls.

T-Mobile, Verizon Outage: What Happened

As per the report by The Verge, the outage started at around 2 in the afternoon during Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile, DownDetector announced on Twitter that some users of T-Mobile have reported that their carrier has been experiencing some problems since 1:49 PM. The tweet even included a #TMobiledown.

User reports indicate T-Mobile is having problems since 1:49 PM EST. https://t.co/LExjRid785 RT if you're also having problems #TMobiledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 29, 2021

What's more, T-Mobile users are collectively reporting that they were unable to call Verizon numbers. Later on, some reports even mentioned that it was also impossible to contact AT&T users.

The reports further include cases wherein the T-Mobile calls with other networks end up being dropped. In some instances, users have been left with "all circuits are busy" messages.

On top of that, if ever some users get to call their contacts, the connection ends up lagging, which makes it hard to understand the other end of the phone call.

As such, both the keywords T-Mobile outage and Verizon outage have trended on Google as the issue continues.

T-Mobile, Verizon Outage: Who to Blame

However, both T-Mobile and AT&T have already denied that the outage is attributed to any issues on their end.

Initial reports suggested that the problem could likely be on the end of Verizon. It comes as the reported issues are mostly for those who are trying to call their contacts who have a Verizon number.

However, the spokesperson of Verizon, Kevin King, told The Verge in a statement that the said carrier is not experiencing any problems. In fact, he further claimed that the network is actually "business as usual."

On the other hand, T-Mobile told ABC's affiliate television station in Dallas, Texas, that the issue is also not on their end.

The media relations team of the carrier further said in a statement to The Verge that "we have no indication that this is a T-Mobile network issue."

T-Mobile's Response

Nevertheless, although T-Mobile said that the issue is not on their end, the carrier revealed that it "has taken steps to reroute our customers and have been in close contact with Verizon throughout the day as they work to resolve this."

The media relations team of T-Mobile went on to extend its apologies to all of its customers that have been affected by the outage.

Although the number of outage reports has already subsided, the issue is still far from gone.

Elsewhere, T-Mobile recently agreed to pay a whopping $20 million to settle the FCC or the Federal Communications Commission's Investigation over its 911 outage in 2020.

