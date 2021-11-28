(Photo : Image from Alex Haney on Unsplash) Steam Broke New Record on Thanksgiving Peaking at 27.3 Million Players on the Service

Steam has just achieved a new record of the most gamers it had on the service on Thanksgiving weekend. During the holiday weekend, the service was able to reach an all-time peak of 27,384,959 concurrent players that were all on Steam.

Steam Breaks New Record for Number of Concurrent Players

Steam broke a brand new record reaching new peaks of "concurrent" players all using the service. With that, SteamDB showed that this was a new record for the streaming service when it came to concurrent players which happened on November 28.

According to the story by IGN, the peak is actually just one of the multiple times this year that Steam has been able to break its other records for numbers of players. To give a clearer picture, the previous record for Steam was 26.4 million players at once in February.

Top 5 Games on Steam

At the time the article was written, the top five most played games on Steam remain the classic "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive", "Dota 2," "New World," Halo Infinite," and last but not the least, "Team Fortress 2."

"Halo 2" has greatly contributed to the new record due to the free-to-play game being highly anticipated by a lot of gamers around the world. Ever since its initial launch, the game has already seen an all-time peak of 272,586 players recorded on Steam alone and not counting other platforms.

Steam Sets All-Time High Starting with Its Autumn Sale

Another massive factor contributing in Steam being able to achieve the new all-time high is due to the start of its Autumn Sale. The Autumn Sale is expected to offer fans massive discounts to a number of different games up until December 1 which is only a few days away.

Steam's great performance this year has been built on a lot of games that live directly in the store and how they have also shared in the platform's success. An example for this is "Team Fortress 2" breaking its very own Steam concurrent record after 14 years this year.

'Team Fortress 2,' 'Final Fantasy 14,' and Other Classic Games

Although this was a long time before it broke its own record, the new hype has also contributed to the number of players on the game via Steam. Aside from "Team Fortress 2," "Final Fantasy 14" also did the exact same thing even without releasing anything new.

Steam has been known for its special ability of either bringing back excitement for old projects or other indie games launching on the platform. Due to the developer friendly platform's approach, there have been a lot of games launched on Steam instead of the typical Play Store or App Store due to the high fees.

Developers have long been struggling when it comes to where to release their games and Steam has been one of the platforms that have helped them launch without taking a massive cut. Developers can even launch games on Steam for free.

