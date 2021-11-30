Going with its latest software update, Tesla has started to enable in-car purchases and subscriptions.

The New Update From Tesla

Over the years, Tesla owners have been suggesting to have additional software features inside their vehicles. It includes allowing them to access in-car purchases and/or subscriptions.

Recently, Tesla has accepted the challenge. This marks the electric car manufacturer's newfound opportunity to sell upgrades to its owners.

In their latest software update, Tesla is finally allowing in-car purchases and subscriptions for vehicle owners.

The new update lets Tesla owners buy a 'premium connectivity' straight from their center console, which is found inside the vehicle.

Before this update, Tesla owners will only need to log into their accounts on the official website of Tesla to make the said upgrades, similar to the "Acceleration Boost" or the full self-driving package available on the site.

Also Read: Tesla To Start Charging For 'Premium' Internet On New Vehicles: Will You Be Affected?

Later on, Tesla has set forth accessible and available upgrades to purchase through the mobile app. However, some owners reported that the upgrades were unintentionally purchased. Owners also reported not having a refund for this matter.

Today, Tesla is making it possible for the upgrades to be more manageable with their updated in-car purchases. Still, there were no official release notes for this.

Despite that, several Tesla owners reported getting the new software update which was the 2021.40.6. Under this is the new tab in the menu intended for "Upgrades".

Still, at the moment, only the Premium Connectivity Subscription is available in the in-care purchase system. Other upgrades like the Full Self-Driving Package remain available only in the app if you haven't bought them yet.

Tesla's Premium Connectivity Subscription

In 2018, Tesla introduced the premium connectivity subscription for $10 per month. This is so Tesla owners can access data-heavy features.

According to our report in 2018, Tesla wants more users to pay for the package. They will do this by reducing the free trial period with the premium connectivity feature in newly-purchased Tesla vehicles.

However, that was not the first time Tesla introduced enabling in-car purchases.

In 2016, back when Tesla was selling Model S vehicles. It comes with software-locked ranges. The electric car manufacturer allows users to unlock the feature if they pay $10,000 for it.

It was only a one-off feature, and it's pointed for this specific reason.

Now, Tesla is dedicating a brand-new section for these kinds of upgrades inside the vehicles. In this way, owners can make purchases in their Tesla cars.

The new premium connectivity subscription will have options that will start at a specific amount of money.

For instance, if a Tesla owner purchased a $9.99 premium connectivity subscription per month, it will cover navigation, satellite-view maps, live traffic visualization, music, and video streaming, karaoke, and an internet browser.

Afterward, users only have to swipe to subscribe with a notice that would read, "By swiping right, I agree to the above recurring payments and Terms and Conditions."

Related Article: Tesla is Producing Vehicles in New Colors at its Shanghai Factory

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.