Tesla is reportedly creating vehicles in new colors at its Gigafacotry in Shanghai. Many are speculating that these are the new factory wraps that the automaker has been talking about.

Tesla's New Colored Vehicles

Tesla is known to have a very limited color option. The automaker used to offer a much more colorful lineup, but in an attempt to streamline its production, the company has cut down paint options to just a dozen over the past few years.

Recently, Tesla has been teasing new colors that are enabled by its paint shop at its Gigafactory in Berlin. However, the company has been talking about another way to get new colors on the vehicles too, according to Electrek.Co.

In 2020, Tesla announced that it would be offering wraps in China on its Weibo account. While the company made the announcement last year, there has been no confirmed example of wraps from them.

Tesla owners have been doing wraps on vehicles for years now, but they usually do it through third-party companies. Now, the automaker is offering to do the service itself.

For the first time, Tesla has been spotted manufacturing new vehicles out of its Gigafactory in Shanghai, and the colors are all new. The images were captured by a drone used by reporter Jason Yang.

The screenshots were posted online, but it is not clear if what was seen are new paint colors or if they are wraps. One thing is for sure, Tesla owners can drive colored vehicles now. Some of the colors include turquoise, pink, and light blue.

However, Tesla previously said that its wrap service would work through its delivery centers and not straight from its factory. Wrapping a vehicle is expensive due to the labor that is involved in the process. Still, there are efficiency improvements that can be achieved by specializing in specific car models, like Tesla doing the wrap on its own cars.

If the new colors are from the factory wraps, the next thing that customers can anticipate is the price for the service.

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, had always wanted to open a Gigafactory in Berlin. Last month, his dream came true.

Musk threw a rager at the new factory, complete with music, bright lights, an arcade, and food trucks, just to announce the start of production at the Gigafactory in Berlin despite the several lawsuits issues by environmental groups.

Musk said at the event that they want to start production in November and deliver their first cars in December. He said that starting production is easy, but reaching the volume production is difficult.

The volume production amounts to 5,000 vehicles per week. The Telsa Gigafactory is expected to manufacture Tesla Model Y cars and millions of battery cells, according to TechCrunch.

Tesla submitted its plans to invest $5.8 billion in a battery plant with a capacity of 50 GWh. The battery plant will be built beside the Gigafactory.

Tesla's battery has a higher capacity compared to other automakers like Volkswagen, which is expected to produce batteries with 40 GWh capacity, according to The Verge.

The construction of the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin is almost complete, despite the opposition from environmental groups who are holding up the final approval for the plant because of environmental concerns.

