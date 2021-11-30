Apple devices were tweaked to a new look, as these prototypes feature Transparent AirPods, as well as a transparent Apple charging block that focuses on an aesthetic that shows the internals of the device. This may be the closest there is to an all-glass iPhone and Apple Watch which have been leaked of its patents earlier this year.

Transparent AirPods, Apple Charger Shows Apple in New Light

An engineer that posted his work on Twitter is now showcasing the look of transparent Apple devices that have been tweaked into a usable prototype, showing a different aesthetic than the original ones. Of course, see-through devices have a certain appeal on them, especially as a person can see the insides and how the device works.

New Design Scheme for Apple Inspired by These Prototypes?

The user named Giulio Zompetti has developed transparent AirPods that are the pre-Pro era, with its head having the Gen 1 or Gen 2 look. The white earphone shell head of the device remains the same, but the body and its stem have been transformed into a transparent one, bringing a new look for the device.

On the other hand, Zompetti has also shown the transparent MacBook Charger that uses the USB-C integration, bringing its coils to be visible and identifiable from its photos. Zompetti said that this is the 29W Apple charger that focuses on USB-C.

29W Apple Charger prototype.



These devices remain a prototype from Zompetti, and not something that Apple has done. There are currently no announcements regarding the design scheme if Apple will release tech like these.

All-Glass iPhones: Coming Soon?

Apple has always been secretive about its releases and devices that would be showcased to the public, only to make mention of them during the event that would release them.

It only comes naturally that Apple would have a lot of leaks on its plate, with different analysts and speculators looking into all of its aspects, including patents and designs.

Recently, as spotted by Patently Apple, there were rumors regarding the all-glass iPhones coming to the public soon, bringing something never seen before from Apple devices. The focus of the device is not to be technically a see-through, but to have to display all-around the device.

However, this is not something that the leakers speculate for its release with the iPhone 14.

Apple is not all in for designs, as its devices are still locked into limited color releases, with the most ones to have being the iPhone 11 lineup from the company. Nevertheless, a transparent design like this is not coming anytime soon, unlike releases from OnePlus and Xiaomi that featured it for actual devices for consumers to purchase.

