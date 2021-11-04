New iPhone 14 leaks suggest that Apple might be changing its plan when it comes to the SoC fabrication of the advanced A16 chipset, which is expected to be integrated into the new smartphone model.

Recently, various speculations claimed that the predecessor of the iPhone 13 could rely on 3nm, the upcoming chip manufacturing technology more advanced than the current 4nm and 5nm fabrication variants.

However, new leaks disagree with this information, saying that Apple would not integrate the alleged 3nm SoC technology into its upcoming iPhone 14. Although this is the case, you still need to remember that the giant smartphone maker hasn't confirmed this detail.

The best thing you can still do as an iPhone fan is to wait for the company's actual announcements. But, you can still check the details below to know more about the new iPhone 14 leaks.

New iPhone 14 Leaks Claim 3nm Would Not Be Integrated

According to Forbes' latest report, the new iPhone 14 leaks were first disclosed by DigiTimes Asia. The source claimed that Apple would actually use TSMC's 4nm process technology for iPhone 13's predecessor.

DigiTimes Asia added that they acquired these major details from anonymous sources at backend houses.

On the other hand, other leakers explained that Apple might be forced to rely on 4nm or 5nm chip fabrication methods since TSMC is still struggling with some chip production issues and other problems.

If this is true, Apple's competitors might still have some time to catch up with the company's massive smartphone enhancements. But, this would still depend on the efforts made by the iPhone maker.

Aside from the upcoming iPhone 14, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple is already preparing its rumored AR glasses, which could arrive by 2022.

In other tech areas, Apple seems to be behind other companies. Recently, we reported that Apple could be behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell when it comes to laptop shipments.

Why 3nm SoC Frabication is a Big Deal

The new 3nm fabrication is more advanced compared to 4nm and 5nm types.

Experts explained that this chip manufacturing process increases the performance of smartphones it would be integrated into.

On the other hand, it could also increase your handset's battery life since it reduces the use of transistors.

