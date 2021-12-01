GM (General Motors) announced that it would soon build a new factory in North America. The giant automaker added that this new plant would specifically produce Cathode Active Material (CAM), an essential part of the company's upcoming Ultium batteries.

As of the moment, General Motors's EV transition is still incomplete since it hasn't replaced all its traditional vehicles with electric cars.

The giant automaker said that it wants all its zero-emission automobiles to be powered by the so-called Ultium batteries, which would be the company's in-house EV cell.

Now, it seems like GM is finally coming close to producing its proprietary batteries as it prepares to build the new North America-based manufacturing plant.

GM's New CAM Factory in North America

According to Electrek's latest report, the new CAM factory of General Motors would be an essential part as it goes towards the rising EV industry.

The new manufacturing plant of the automaker would be built with the help of POSCO Chemical. Once it is finished, the giant car maker will be able to produce its Ultium battery parts locally.

"We are building a sustainable and resilient North America-focused supply chain for EVs covering the entire ecosystem from raw materials to battery cell manufacturing and recycling," said GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks.

On the other hand, Kyungzoon Min, the CEO of POSCO Chemical, shared his excitement as they become a part of GM's EV transition. You can visit this link to see more details.

Why GM's Ultium Battery is Important?

Car and Driver reported that the new Ultium battery of General Motors is expected to power all the company's electric vehicles by 2035.

GM claimed its in-house EV cell is the first one that can be placed vertically or horizontally. Thanks to this feature, the developers and designers of the company would have more freedom when it comes to producing EV designs.

