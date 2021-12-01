"Arcane: League of Legends," the first game-based series of Riot Games on Netflix, is currently making a huge noise on various social media platforms.

One of the characters that made the show so popular is Silco, who claims to be fighting for Zaun's freedom.

Although he is the main antagonist in "Arcane," he is still loved by Riot Games' fans, especially since he is the adoptive father of the main character, Powder, who is expected to become Jinx, the popular psychotic character in the Summoner's Rift.

However, it seems like many gamers would be disappointed since the giant title creator confirmed that he would not arrive in "League of Legends." Although this is the case, he would still debut in the popular "Teamfight Tactics."

'Arcane: League of Legends' Silco to Debut in 'TFT'

According to Dot Esports' latest report, Riot Games announced, during the recent "TFT" developer update, that Silco would not be released in the Summoner's Rift.

Instead, the giant game publisher would debut this popular hero in "Teamfight Tactics."

"Typically, we're able to adapt League of Legends champions to Teamfight Tactics, with, well, a lot of work, but Silco isn't coming to League of Legends, so we've had to build him from the ground up," said Riot Games.

As of the moment, the title creator hasn't yet confirmed the abilities that Silco will possess once he arrives in the chess-based game. You can view the latest tweet of Riot Games below to see more details.

For the first time in TFT history, we’ll be adding a TFT exclusive unit to the Gizmos & Gadgets mid-set in February— Silco!

Arcane's hottest undercity overlord will be making his way to the Convergence this February.

Possible Reasons Why He Would NOT Arrive in 'LoL'

The new "Arcane" series' characters are mostly based on the original heroes featured in "League of Legends." For example, Powder is the younger version of Jinx, one of the ADCs in the Summoner's Rift.

However, Silco is quite different since he is an original character designed by Riot's development team. Since this is the case, he hasn't shown much combat abilities during his screen time.

Win GG explained that this could be one of the reasons why Riot Games is not releasing him in "League of Legends." However, the giant game creator hasn't confirmed this detail yet.

In other news, Riot Games renewed the popular "Arcane" series for its Season 2. On the other hand, new "League of Legends"-based titles are expected to arrive by 2022.

