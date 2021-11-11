Microsoft Teams received an advanced feature for Windows 11. This new function specifically allows you to share content without the need of pausing your ongoing virtual meetings.

As of the moment, the new Teams share content function is still rolling out to Windows 11 users. This means that some consumers will still have no access to the new feature.

Aside from this, the giant tech firm also confirmed that its popular Microsoft Clock app is now supporting signing in using both of your school and work accounts.

On the other hand, the company added that the new Clock app's focus sessions feature has also arrived, which could help consumers focus on their meetings and be more productive.

Microsoft Teams Content Sharing Feature

According to ZDNet's latest report, the new Teams feature is available in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499. As of the moment, the company hasn't revealed the complete rollout date. This will still depend on some bugs and other internal issues that Microsoft's dev team would detect.

"We are beginning to roll out the ability to quickly share the content from open app windows directly from your taskbar to your meeting calls starting with Microsoft Teams," said the company via its official blog post.

The ongoing initial rollout currently focuses on business and education users. Although this is the case, Microsoft said that the remaining consumers would soon see the feature eventually.

This is just one of the efforts made by the software giant in its products. Recently, we reported that Microsoft Malware Protection has expanded for Linux servers.

On the other hand, the company also updated its popular Microsoft Swiftkey keyboard to allow users to transfer their data between Android and Windows 10 easily.

How Teams Content Sharing Feature

The new Microsoft Teams content sharing feature works by hovering over applications in the taskbar.

Doing this will allow you to access a new button that enables sharing a window with others participating in the meeting.

On the other hand, there's also an option that allows you to stop sharing the content. You can click this link for more details.

