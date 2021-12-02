(Photo : Unsplash/ Sam Pak) Xbox game

Respawn finally ended all new sales of the first "Titanfall" game on Dec. 1 after seven years. "Titanfall" will also be removed from the subscription-based services on March 1, 2022.

However, any players who have already purchased "Titanfall" will still have access to live servers.

Respawn Stops Sales of Titanfall

Despite the removal, Respawn insisted that "Titanfall" is part of the company's DNA and that the universe will continue. Respawn announced its decision on Dec. 1, adding that "Titanfall" is a central part of the studio's identity.

Respawn wrote that "Titanfall" is core to the company's DNA and this incredible universe will continue. On Dec. 1, "Titanfall 2" and "Apex Legends," and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences that the company will continue to create.

Beyond merely the age of "Titanfall," Respawn's original multiplayer FPS has been plagued throughout the last couple of years by a series of hacking attacks that rendered the game mostly unplayable, according to IGN.

That led to an outcry from the remaining fan base still playing the 2014 shooter, and even "Apex Legends" was briefly impacted by what appeared to be a retaliatory hack by unknown perpetrators, according to NME.

Respawn eventually fixed "Apex Legends'" technical issues, but could only devote one or two developers to the aging "Titanfall," a community coordinator for Respawn said in July.

For now, Respawn is focused on "Apex Legends," currently in its 11th season and serving as one of EA's main focal points for its next financial year, and a "Jedi: Fallen Order" sequel is likely as EA said it is the start of the new franchise.

A "Titanfall 3" likely won't happen anytime soon, though, because Respawn's community coordinator Jason Garza said the studio is working on too many other games at the moment.

Though it's still plagued by similar "DDoS" attacks, "Titanfall 2" is still available and has one heck of a single-player campaign, and even received a framerate boost as part of a past Xbox Series X update.

Xbox Series X Goes Big on 120fps

The Xbox compatibility team delivers again by boosting a ton of very fairly recent EA games, including "Battlefield V" and "Titanfall 2," up to 120fps on Xbox Series X.

Plus, Respawn included a new game called "It Takes Two" and it got off to a very great start on the platform.

Critics had debated the effect of Sony delisting "Cyberpunk 2077" from the PlayStation Store on the game's Xbox sales, and more. This was announced during Microsoft's Q3 earnings call.

As for "Apex Legends," console players who felt their aim assist was off in the game since the new update happened last month.

Respawn accidentally toned down aim assist on console to the same level as PC, according to an official statement, but developers have rolled back the changes and the feature is working as intended, according to DoteSports.

The launch of "Apex's" latest season, "Escape," unintentionally set the aim assist on console to the same value as on PC. Players spotted the difference and wondered on social media if the feature received a nerf.

