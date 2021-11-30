(Photo : Image from Omid Armin on Unsplash) Huawei Mate X and Xs Gets New Clamshell Foldable to Compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Huawei was once a force to be reckoned with in the smartphone world, but due to the company's previous legal issues in May 2019, the company has slowly dropped down the list. With that being said, Huawei is now planning to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 with its own clamshell foldables.

Huawei Competing with Samsung's New Foldables

According to the story by PhoneArena, foldable smartphones have started to become once again "normal" for people to use as more and more companies are starting to sell their proprietary foldables. This is an indication of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that aren't just memorabilia pieces but actually competitive cutting edge smartphones.

As Samsung is now dominating this field, Huawei is looking to join the party. To expand, Huawei had already launched its own foldables, calling them the Mate X and the Mate Xs. However, the company is still short of a direct alternative to the popular Samsung Z Flip 3.

Huawei to Launch Its Own Clamshell Foldables

As per the report, Huawei is now preparing its clamshell foldables to compete with Samsung. With that, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a brand new hinge design that should be more durable and better than Samsung's counterpart.

The hinge has already started its development by the Chinese OEM company known as Zhaoli Technology. Besides, the hinge is also expected to be less expensive compared to previous generation hinges that are usually seen on other previous generation foldables, resulting in Huawei's foldables potentially becoming less expensive.

Introducing the Huawei Mate V

The report shares that the new Huawei clamshell-style foldables will be called the Huawei Mate V and should be powered by Huawei's own Kirin 9000 chipset. however, is that the phone will only be limited to 4G LTE.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the upcoming Huawei Mate V will also be available in many different colors, directly targeting the youth market.

The report also states that should Huawei want to launch its very own smartphones in Europe, the Chinese company has to switch its product's chipset to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. Additionally, the report suggests that the upcoming smartphone should be around the 6.7 inches mark.

Read Also: How to Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for Up to 50% on Cyber Monday

Supposed Huawei Mate V Release Date

According to the article by NotebookCheck, presumably, the upcoming "Huawei smartphones should be relying on the Snapdragon 888 4G as well. This is unless Qualcomm decides to release its very own Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that comes with a 4G modem.

Quite reputably, Huawei is hoping to unveil the upcoming device in late December before the year ends. With this, the device could also be coming out alongside the much-awaited Watch D as part of the company's much broader hardware event.

Related Article: Gaming Laptop Deal: Alienware X15 With RTX 3070 Is $718 CHEAPER On Cyber Monday

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.