SpaceX's Starlink broadband service could soon be used in commercial flights. If this is true, air travelers can take advantage of the rising internet provider while having their flights.

Jonathan Hofeller, Starlink's Vice President of Commercial Sales, confirmed this detail at the Airline Passenger Experience Association Expo in Long Beach, California.

He announced to the participating crowd that Starlink would start offering its services to airlines as soon as possible. However, the actual date and other flight agencies were not disclosed yet.

SpaceX Starlink as In-Flight Broadband Service

According to Interesting Engineering's latest report, SpaceX now plans to join the rising in-flight broadband market. As of the moment, experts said that the value of this industry is currently around $3.3 billion every year.

Right now, the commercial travel industry relies on the internet-connected via large satellites or Earth-based cell towers. This can be seen in the industry leader ViaSat Inc.

The agency is operating one satellite to cover the United States. On the other hand, ViaSat provides broadband service throughout Canada, Europe, and North Atlantic using another satellite.

Now, the company decided to collaborate with SpaceX to have its third broadband sat, which is expected to be launched as early as 2022. You can view this link to see more details.

Will the Additional Starlink Sats be a Problem?

Of course, many experts would criticize the additional satellites of SpaceX Starlink since rockets are already making the space debris issue worst outside the planet.

However, some researchers defended Elon Musk's space agency. These include Harvard-Smithsonian Center's astrophysicist, John McDowell. He said that Starlink satellites are in a higher orbit compared to other satellites.

Aside from SpaceX, Business Insider reported that some other companies and agencies are creating more space junk compared to Starlink's satellites.

This is noticeable after Russia conducted its recent anti-satellite missile test, which lead to more debris after destroying one of its old rockets.

In other news, SpaceX Starlink reached a new internet speed record. On the other hand, NASA's ISS spacewalk was delayed because of a space debris warning.

