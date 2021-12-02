Tesla announced that it finally moved its California corporate headquarters to the under-construction Gigafactory in Texas.

The giant automaker announced its decision on Wednesday, Dec. 2, after a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulators.

Elon Musk already hinted at this activity after promising that he would leave the state, pulling out all his resources from the area. He said this since he has some issues with California's government over COVID-19 protocols.

This problem was seen when the global coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, which forced many companies to close temporarily, with some totally going out of business.

Tesla California Corporate HQ Moves to Texas

According to NBC DFW's latest report, the California corporate headquarters of Tesla is now located in an under-construction factory in Texas.

The new Gigactory is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, as reported by CNET RoadShow.

However, its completion would still depend on the efficiency of the giant EV maker. So, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the company's further announcements.

Meanwhile, Tesla still hasn't confirmed if it would transfer all its employees to the new HQ in Texas. Experts also said that it is hard to gather information about this since the giant automaker decided to disband its own media relations department.

On the other hand, Elon Musk also recently announced that he also moved his residence from California to Texas. You can view this link to see more details.

Tesla Gigafactory Could Operate Soon?

Aside from the relocation of California Tesla HQ, the electric car developer could also start production at Gigafactory Berlin.

A new report from Germany confirmed that the manufacturing plant might start producing Tesla vehicles any time this 2021. The giant EV plant is also rumored to have started producing Model Ys in Berlin.

In other news, the Tesla software update now allows in-car purchases. On the other hand, Tesla Model Y upgrades ditched Intel and moved to AMD Ryzen chipsets.

For more news updates about Tesla and other stories related to the company, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

