Roadie has been named the gold winner in the Company of the Year - Medium category of 2021 Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The awards' Medium category is for companies with between 100 and 999 employees.

Roadie, acquired by UPS in late 2021, was recognized for achieving year-on-year revenue growth of 311% during 2020 and adding more than 5,000 retail stores to its delivery footprint. In addition, the judges considered the innovation of Roadie's digital platform, which offers retailers API/web services integration and a full suite of enterprise-grade features, including real-time tracking, scheduling, photographic chain of custody, and secure delivery confirmation. The judges also recognized Roadie's impactful company culture, whose recent community initiatives included partnering with Crew Nation to raise funds for live music crews affected by the pandemic, and partnering with non-partisan organization GaVotingWorks to deliver absentee ballot drop boxes for the 2020 election.

"A company is so much more than its numbers. It's the people who are the beating heart of this business, and Roadie's are just the best of the best," said Roadie Founder and CEO Marc Gorlin. "They're the engine behind the innovation, and the reason we've been able to achieve everything we have in the last year."

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The awards saw intense competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from global brands to innovative start-ups and local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers and, particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in the Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

