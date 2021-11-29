"Battlefield 2042" players are demanding accountability from EA and DICE over the poor state of the game at launch. Now, they've added to their list of demands.

A petition which currently has 10,000 signatures is now asking developers to implement mouse and keyboard support into "Battlefield 2042" on consoles, specifically, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S, reports Digital Trends.

The petition, which was started by a player called "Shadow," gained traction recently because EA's latest big-name shooter has been reportedly hard on a lot of people's gaming systems.

On the petition's official site, it is mentioned that a lot of people in the gaming community have been struggling to upgrade their systems to meet the system requirements of "Battlefield 2042."

As such, this has resulted in folks having to play on consoles using their keyboard and mice setups because they can't upgrade their gaming PCs due to exorbitant street pricing.

Since several AAA titles already support mouse and keyboard, as the petitioners put it, "Battlefield 2042" should also add the functionality.

As of this writing, EA and DICE have heard the community's pleas for the feature. Their response, however, might not be what these gamers hoped for in the first place.

In an official developer blog on Steam, EA said that while they acknowledge the clamor for mouse and keyboard support, they confirmed that they wouldn't be supporting the feature at launch but are "still investigating" on whether the feature could impact cross-play.

For now, people might have to play the waiting game. In the statement on the Steam blog, EA said that if ever things change, players will be hearing from them first.

How Mouse & Keyboard Might Affect Cross-Play In 'Battlefield 2042'

"Battlefield 2042" is one of several modern AAA releases that supports cross-play between different platforms.

To make things work, EA and DICE separated the player base by console generation: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players are classified as one group and can play with each other, while Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players are the other group according to WindowsCentral.

The developers' concerns of implementing mouse & keyboard support for "Battlefield 2042" on consoles relies mainly on the potential of cheating. It is no secret that cheating PC players can gain an unfair advantage with software such as aimbots, which could be extremely problematic for console players even if the latter are already using keyboards and mice.

Keyboard & Mice Vs Controllers

Whatever happens, however, one can't discount the fact that outside of specific circumstances, keyboard and mouse controls for first-person shooters like "Battlefield 2042" have proven superior to controllers, as per an analysis by The Washington Post.

As such, you can't really fault console players for wanting access to the feature. Furthermore, this debate recently popped up again when news of Somjuu, a Grandmaster-level "Overwatch" player on PC, tried playing the game on a PS4 and immediately got destroyed.

