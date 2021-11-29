PlayStation could be looking to cater to mobile gamers soon, according to a report by CNET.

Sony reportedly filed a patent for the new controller, which, as described in the patent itself, possesses a left and right side grip portion with a shaft portion that users can tilt.

Aside from the description, there are also drawings included of the mobile Sony PlayStation controller. It might look familiar to a lot of people because it largely resembles a DualShock 4 controller--only if it had a screen in the middle.

The original report comes from Video Games Chronicle, which says that the patent was published by the Japanese division of Sony Interactive entertainment.

Should the device turn out to be real, it could be marketed for playing PlayStation games using the Remote Play feature or even using Sony's cloud gaming service.

However, some people might see a problem with buying a new Sony PlayStation controller for mobile gaming. That's because a lot of PS controllers are already usable with smartphones and tablets via compatible Bluetooth tech.

This decision might not come as a surprise to a lot of observers of the company, seeing as they've also been pushing to carve their own place in the mobile gaming market.

According to IGN, it was reported earlier this year that Sony was looking for a Head of Mobile. There were also comments made by SIE president Jim Ryan, who once said that their first-party PlayStation IPs could translate well to mobile gaming and even complement their AAA offerings.

Ryan further strengthened his stance on Sony PlayStation's mobile gaming expansion, saying that it's just one of the areas they want to explore in order to reach millions of gamers without consoles, reports Eurogamer.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Year One: How Has Sony's Current-Gen Console Fared So Far?

PlayStation's Mobile Expansion At A Glance

Back in May, it was revealed that Sony plans to release several first-party titles to Apple and Android devices late this year. These games reportedly included big, historic PlayStation franchises such as "God of War," "Uncharted," and "Gran Turismo."

It's nearing the end of the year, however, and these games are nowhere in sight on mobile gaming platforms.

For now, the alleged mobile PlayStation controller's existence has neither been confirmed nor denied by Sony itself. But when it does come, then it will give gamers another big-name hardware option to play their favorite mobile titles.

Mobile Gaming's Immense Growth

Sony's decision to tap into the smartphone gaming market can be considered a great business idea since the industry has grown so much in recent years.

2020 saw a massive jump in mobile gaming largely due to how the pandemic kept a lot of people stuck at home, according to BusinessOfApps. As a result, the industry earned a revenue of $77.2 billion, with its overall player base increasing by 12 percent.

Asia seems to be the biggest sector of the mobile gaming market, particularly in Southeast Asia. There, mobile eSports games such as "PUBG: Mobile" and "Mobile Legends" are expected to contribute a lot to projected revenue of $72.5 million in 2024.

With Sony potentially releasing a dedicated mobile gaming controller, things could get even more interesting for smartphone gamers around the world.

Related Article: 5 Best RPG Titles for Smartphones: 'Final Fantasy,' 'Evoland 2', and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.