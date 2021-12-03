Tesla Network, a new Uber-like app, is expected to arrive soon, as shown in new leaked evidence. As of the moment, this new application's launch date is not yet confirmed.

But, a Twitter account monitoring Tesla's iOS apps updates confirmed that the new app version 4.3.1 has been integrated with a new feature that allows consumers to share cars.

"Version 4.3.1 has been released here's what we've found," said @Twitter_Apps_iOS via its tweet.

That's about it in this update, if we find anything else we will add to this thread! Have a great night! pic.twitter.com/xkR7Qluk5z — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) December 3, 2021

Tesla Network to Arrive?

According to Electrek's latest report, Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company have been hinting that they would soon launch the new Tesla Network application.

This new app is expected to be quite similar to the current ride-hailing Uber application.

If this is true, drivers should expect to have soon an online tool that allows them to share their car with their friends and family members.

However, this EV innovation would still depend on the CEO's decision to commercialize its FSD (Full Self-Driving) feature.

As of the moment, the giant automaker shows no sign that it wants its autonomous function to be used as a commercial service. You can visit this link to know more about the new Tesla Network app.

Other EV Enhancements of Tesla

Aside from the rumored Tesla Network application, the giant EV developer makes other similar enhancements.

These include its Model Y's transition to AMD, which leads to better CPU performance than when the electric car relied on Intel's chipset.

In other news, Tesla's California corporate headquarters is now transferred to the new Texas Gigafactory, even though the manufacturing plant is still under construction.

On the other hand, Tesla's Cybersquad ATV has been launched. However, rumors claimed it is for kids only.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant EV makers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

