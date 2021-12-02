GM's Chevrolet Bolt EV's production delay is continuing until January 2022 amid the battery recall issue that the automaker is still facing.

GM's Chevy Bolt EV

As per the report by Electrek, the carmaker first recalled all of their Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs last August due to a battery defect that could potentially be a fire risk.

GM went on to blame LG, who developed the battery for the American automaker, which also ended up making the latter repay the tech giant behind the Bolt EV to the tune of $1.9 billion.

Meanwhile, GM responded to the situation by halting the production of both its Bolt EV and the EUV as the batteries that do not come with any defect have yet to arrive.

After a month, or in September to be exact, GM said that the fire risk issue has been fixed already. As such, the production of the battery for the Bolt EV has already resumed as well.

However, the automaker behind the Bolt continued to halt the production of the Chevy EV and EUV. Until then, the resumption of the production remains to be seen.

That said, the production of the said electric vehicle has been suspended since Aug. 23.

GM's Chevy Bolt EV Production Delay

But this time around, the American carmaker has announced when the production of the Bolt EVs is coming back to its feet.

According to the news story by Yahoo News, the delay of the production of the Bolt EV will persist until "the week of Jan. 24, 2022."

In the meantime, GM told TechCrunch in a statement that it will instead focus on the ongoing replacement of battery modules for the thousands of recalled Chevy Bolts.

The Detroit-based automaker further assured its customers that the tech firm is "focused on completing the repairs as quickly as possible."

On top of that, GM went on to reveal that it has already notified its workforce on its assembly plant in Orion, wherein the production of the Bolt EV was previously done, that it will remain shut down until January of next year.

GM's EV Forecast

Yahoo noted in the same report that GM previously forecasted that it is poised to take over the market share of Elon Musk's tech giant, Tesla, in the EV market.

The automaker, which plans to trample Tesla's lead previously announced that it is set to release 30 new EVs by the year 2025.

