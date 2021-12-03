Xbox fans can have a first taste of several upcoming exclusives to Microsoft's consoles with the upcoming ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest.

Scheduled to run from December 7 to 21, the event will feature over 35 demos of games scheduled to come to the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S soon, writes GameSpot.

These demos, however, are going to be slightly different from what gamers are used to trying out.

It used to be that the traditional demo channel on platforms such as Xbox Live hosted demos that already represent completed games. But these ID@Xbox demos are classified as early demos, which are the same as what people could often see in trade shows or game conventions.

But for those who want to try all of the demos, you'll need to be fast. All of them are reportedly only available until December 21, and will promptly vanish the day after. However, there could be some that might get re-published at a later date.

This year's ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest is going to be once again a part of The Game Awards by Geoff Keighley, according to Xbox Wire. But aside from the demos, players can also contact the developers of the games by contacting them via their websites or their social media profiles.

If you want to watch and participate in the event, The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to begin on December 9. According to GameSpot, the event will be held in front of a live crowd at the Microsoft Theater in LA, and will also feature some high-profile celebrities.

Among them is "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss (who will be there for "Matrix: Resurrections," and musicians such as Imagine Dragons and rock legend Sting.

Noteworthy Demos To Try At ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest

Over 35 game demos are offered at the upcoming event, but Xbox is specifically highlighting these titles as must-tries:

"Death Trash": A post-apocalyptic game where players get to traverse a creepy-looking world using old-school, top-down role-playing mechanics, a-la "Runescape" or "Diablo". The game is currently in Early Access on Steam, and has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews so far.

"Nobody Saves The World": Marketed as optimized for the Xbox Series X/S (but also coming to Xbox One and PC), this game is an action-RPG from the developers of popular Mexican-inspired brawler "Guacamelee." It makes players take control of a character who can transform into multiple forms like dragons, magicians, and even robots.

"Blacktail": If you know the myth of the Baba Yaga (aka the infamous Witch of the Woods in Slavic folklore), then that's what this game is all about. You can guide Baba Yaga herself throughout the game and basically decide whether she becomes a nightmare, or a feared forest guardian. As per its official Steam page, however, there's no release date yet.

