PossibleNOW, a leading provider of consumer regulatory compliance and consent and preference management solutions, announced today it has made its Do-Not-Call (DNC) compliance platform technology DNCSolution® available to Five9 and its customers. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 is an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide.

READ ALSO: Top 5 Postal Address Verification Software in 2020

DNCSolution provides compliance with all contact methods, including call, e-mail, text, and mail. The platform provides a safe and secure way of scrubbing contact lists and databases against federal- and state-maintained Do Not Contact registries such as Do Not Call, Do Not Email, Do Not Text, and Do Not Mail. DNCSolution helps mitigate the risk of being out of compliance with TCPA, CASL, and CAN-SPAM regulations.

Regulators are placing closer scrutiny and measures to ensure call centers, telemarketers and telephone platform providers maintain compliance with new rules and regulations concerning updates to telephone number scrub lists along with companies' ability to update these lists regularly.

According to the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, according to a recent survey published in MassLive, of 3,063 telecommunication providers in the U.S., only 17% said they have completely implemented industry-standard technology. Twenty-seven percent said they partially implemented the technology, and 56% said they [are] using their own methods to manage robocalls.

"PossibleNOW is the leading provider of helping companies who conduct outbound calling campaigns comply with state and federal marketing compliance," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "We can process very large amounts of data in real time, providing granularity to the various laws as well as existing exemptions, helping Five9 customers maintain compliance while maximizing their marketing reach."

"By integrating PossibleNOW's DNCSolution with the Five9 platform, we have made it easy for our joint customers to access world class scrubbing technology, ensuring further compliance across the board," said Walt Rossi, VP of Business Development at Five9.

PossibleNOW also conducted its own survey of more than 500 business decision-makers recently and found that 76% are either unfamiliar or unsure of the recently updated Florida Telemarketing Act (SB 1120) that extends beyond certain limitations of the TCPA. Another 51% said they are unsure if they have new procedures in place to comply with the new Florida Telemarketing Act.

RELATED ARTICLE: Sprint incurs record Do-Not-Call violation fine of $7.5 million

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.