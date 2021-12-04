Facebook, Instagram Down: More Than 2,000 Users Affected! Here are Other Details

Facebook and Instagram are down again, after the social media platforms suffered from their major outages. Because of the issue, thousands of consumers complained about Meta's online platform services.

This is not the first time that Facebook and IG faced some system issues in the months of November and December. Based on the latest report of DownDetector UK, both of the social media platforms were down on Nov. 16, Nov. 19, and Dec. 1.

On Dec. 4, the social media giants' consumers suffered again from another outage, approximately two months after the major one.

"This chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by the time of day," said DownDetector UK via its official data.

Facebook, Instagram Down

Around 2,800 Facebook users were affected by the latest connection issue. According to Independent UK's latest report, Facebook users complained that they received an error message from the giant online site.

"We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can," said Facebook. The majority of the affected users (85%) experienced issues on the actual Facebook website.

On the other hand, the remaining users had some problems with their apps. Some of them also experienced login issues. You can click this link to see more details about the latest Facebook and Instagram outages.

Checking if FB or IG is Actually Down

Life Wire explained how you could check if Facebook or Instagram is actually having an issue or just because of your slow internet connection. These include the following:

Checking the official pages of Facebook and Instagram on Twitter. Both of them would announce if the platforms are having issues.

Search for #facebookdown and #instagramdown on other social media sites to see if other users are also experiencing the same problems.

You can restart your computer or smartphone. If IG or FB is still not working, then there's probably an outage.

In other news, Meta shuts down deceptive channels linked to COVID-19 and other sensitive topics to enhance online security. On the other hand, Twitter's anti-info manipulation efforts lead to removing thousands of fake accounts.

For more news updates about Facebook and other social media giants, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

