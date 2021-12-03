Twitter's anti-information manipulation effort removed thousands of state-backed accounts in various countries. The giant social media platform released a blog post explaining why these accounts were taken off the website.

"Today, we're disclosing an additional 3,465 accounts to our archive of state-linked information operations - the only one of its kind in the industry," said the social media giant.

This is not the first time that Twitter has done this. In October 2018, the tech firm released a report about 37 datasets showing platform manipulation campaigns from 17 countries.

Twitter said that the negative online activities cover around nine terabytes of media (photos and videos) and around 200 million tweets.

Twitter's Anti-Info Manipulation Effort

According to ZDNet's latest report, Twitter removed the government-linked accounts based on eight distinct operations. This was also confirmed on the latest Twitter security report, including China, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, Venezuela, and Mexico.

In the case of Mexico, a total of 276 fake accounts were removed. Twitter explained that it did this to support the country's government when it comes to preventing misinformation related to health and politics.

On the other hand, only 16 accounts connected with IRA were removed. The social media giant explained that these inauthentic accounts tried to conduct an online activity in the Central Africa Republic.

China-Backed Twitter Accounts Mostly Removed

When it comes to the number of removed accounts, China is the most affected one.

Twitter announced that it removed 2,048 accounts connected to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party). The company explained that they are connected to how China treats the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.

On the other hand, another 112 accounts were also banned from the social media site since they are linked to a private company called "Changyu Culture," which is supported by the Xinjiang regional government.

In other news, Parag Agrawal replaced the recent Twitter CEO. On the other hand, Twitter iOS prepares new features, such as the so-called DownVotes.

For more news updates about Twitter and other social media giants, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

